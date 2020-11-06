Dublin, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell Therapy and Gene Therapy Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report examines developments in cell and gene therapy markets by condition/disorder, including principal products, trends in research and development, market breakdown of cell and gene therapies, regional market summary, and competitor summary.



This is an exciting and interesting time in the cell and gene therapy industry. The science is moving ahead as industry industrializes and standardizes the manufacturing and commercialization of products. Cell and gene therapy products are transforming the treatment of cancers and genetic diseases, as well as expanding into other areas of medicine including autoimmune diseases, cardiovascular diseases, musculoskeletal disease, dermatological diseases, and many others.

The leading influencers in the market are those which have become first-to-market participants in the cell and gene therapy segment, have new developments which may disrupt current market conditions, and/or have an extensive pipeline sure to impact the market in the long-term forecast.

Because gene therapies are currently not available in any wide capacity, there is little precedent upon which to base forecasts. Dollar figures represent the estimated global market for 2019 and the expected market for 2020 based on first-quarter company reports and are expressed in current dollars. Forecasts are provided through 2025 and an extended forecast for 2030. The size of each market segment refers to manufacturers' revenues.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Scope And Methodology

Market Overview And Potential

Coronavirus Cell And Gene Therapy Pipeline



Chapter 2: Introduction To Cell And Gene Therapy

Viral Vector System And New Developments (Retrovirus And Gamma-Retrovirus, Lentiviral, Non-Viral, Herpes Simplex Virus, Adeno And Adenoassociated Virus)

Non-Viral Systems For Transporting Genes

Gene Editing

Cell And Gene Therapy: Characteristics

Distribution For Commercialized Products (%) (Topical, Implant, Intravenous, Injection)

Staffing

Manufacturing Process For Car-T

Leukapheresis

Activation

Transduction

Expansion

Advancements And Barriers In Manufacturing Processes

Cost

Reimbursement

Logistics

Mergers And Acquisitions

Regulatory Developments

Fast Track

Orphan Drug

Breakthrough Therapy

Accelerated Approval

Priority Review

Individualized Gene Therapy Approval Process

Development And Pipeline Overview

Development Progress

Development By Condition/Disorder

Hematology; Immunology; Endocrine, Metabolic; Cardiovascular; Musculoskeletal Disorders; Infectious Disease; Ophthalmology; Gastroenterology; Respiratory; Dermatology; Neurology; Other Disorders

Phase Iii Development

End User

Hospitals

Research Institutes

Wound Care Centers

Cancer Centers



Chapter 3: Cell And Gene Therapy Markets In Dermatology

Market Outlook

Principal Products

Apligraf

Cureskin

Dermagraft

Epicel

Gintuit

Grafix

Holoderm

Kaloderm

Keraheal/Keraheal-Allo

Laviv

Orcel

Quencell

Recell

Rosmir

Stravix

Transcyte

Trends In Research And Development.

Market Breakdown Of Cell And Gene Therapies

Dermatology Cell And Gene Therapy Market By Indication

Regional Market Summary

Europe/European Union, S. Korea, Canada, Australia/New Zealand, Japan, China, Other Countries

Competitor Summary



Chapter 4: Cell And Gene Therapy Markets In Cardiovascular And Blood Disorders Overview

Cardiovascular Disease

Selected Blood Disorders

Market Outlook

Principal Products

Collategene

Hearticellgram

Heartsheet

Neovasculgen

Stempeucel

Zynteglo

Cord Blood Products

Trends In Research And Development.

Phase Iii Development

Orphan Drug, Fast Track, Breakthrough Designations

Cell And Gene Therapies In Development (Phase I Through Iii), Through March 2020

Market Breakdown Of Cell And Gene Therapies

Cardiovascular And Blood Disorders Cell And Gene Therapy Market By Indication

Disorders, Hypercholesterolemia)

Regional Market Summary

Competitor Summary



Chapter 5: Cell And Gene Therapy Markets In Oncology

Biochemistry Of Cancer Cells

Causes Of Cancer Growth

Environmental Factors, Dna, Rna

Cellular Oncogenes

Tumor Suppressor Genes

Car-T Therapies

Global Cancer Burden

Market Outlook

Principal Products

Apceden

Creavax-Rcc

Gendicine

Imlygic

Immuncell-Lc

Kymriah

Provenge

Yescarta

Zalmoxis

Trends In Research And Development

Phase Iii Development

Market Breakdown Of Cell And Gene Therapies

Oncology Cell And Gene Therapy Market By Cancer Type

Regional Market Summary

Competitor Summary



Chapter 6: Cell And Gene Therapy Markets In Ophthalmic Conditions

Market Outlook

Principal Products

Holoclar

Luxturna

Trends In Research And Development

Phase Iii Development

Orphan Drug, Fast Track, Breakthrough Designations

Therapies In Development (Phase I Through Iii), Fda Reported, Through March 2020

Market Breakdown Of Cell And Gene Therapies

Regional Market Summary

Competitor Summary



Chapter 7: Cell And Gene Therapy Markets In Musculoskeletal Conditions And Disorders

Market Outlook

Principal Products

Allostem

Bio4

Carticel

Cartiform

Cartilife

Cartistem

Chondrocelect

Chondron

Jacc

Maci

Ortho-Aci And Ortho-Ati

Ossron

Osteocel And Osteoplus.

Spherox

Trinity Elite And Trinity Evolution

Trends In Research And Development

Market Breakdown Of Cell Therapies

Musculoskeletal Cell Therapy Market By Indication

Regional Market Summary

Competitor Summary



Chapter 8: Cell And Gene Therapy Markets In Other Conditions

Market Outlook

Principal Products

Alofisel

Cupistem

Givlaari

Glybera

Neuronata-R

Onpattro

Stemirac

Strimvelis

Temcell/Prochymal

Zolgensma

Trends In Research And Development

Market Breakdown Of Cell And Gene Therapies

Regional Market Summary

Competitor Summary



Chapter 9: Cell And Gene Therapy Market Review

Market Influences

Global Demographics

Cost Containment

Global Market Summary (Dermatological, Cardiovascular - Blood, Oncology, Ophthalmic, Musculoskeletal, Other Conditions, Total Market)

Cell Vs. Gene Therapy Markets.

Regional Market Overview

United States

Europe/European Union

Other Countries (Dermatological, Cardiovascular-Blood, Oncology, Ophthalmic, Musculoskeletal, Other Conditions), 2020 (%)

Competitor Ranking In Cell And Gene Therapy Markets



Chapter 10: Market Participants

Leading Influencers

Advantagene, Inc.

Advaxis, Inc.

Allosource

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Amgen

Anges Inc.

Anterogen Co Ltd.

Atara Biotherapeutics

Athersys, Inc

Avexis, Inc.

Biocardia

Biogen, Inc.

Biomarin Pharmaceuticals

Bluebird Bio, Inc.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Caladrius Biosciences

Celyad

Cook Myosite, Inc

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc

Dendreon Pharmaceuticals Llc

Ferring Pharmaceuticals.

Fibrocell (Castle Creek Biosciences)

Gamida Cell Ltd.

Gensight Biologics S.A.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Gradalis, Inc

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Kiadis Pharma B.V.

Medeor Therapeutics

Medipost Co, Ltd.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Mesoblast Ltd.

Moderna, Inc

Neurotech Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Novartis Ag

Nuvasive Biologics

Orchard Therapeutics

Organogenesis

Orthofix Medical Inc.

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.

Pharmicell

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc.

Quark Pharmaceuticals

Regenerative Medical System

Renova Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics

Sanofi

Sotio A.S.

Spark Therapeutics

Tessa Therapeutics, Ltd.

Tocagen, Inc.

Uniqure N.V.

Vbl Therapeutics (Vascular Biogenics Ltd.)

Vericel Corporation

Viromed Co Ltd (Helixmith)



