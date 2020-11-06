Series RIKB 23 0515RIKB 28 1115RIKS 33 0321
Settlement Date 11/11/202011/11/202011/11/2020
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 6,7605,2003,537
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 99.000/1.910114.400/2.950127.130/0.700
Total Number of Bids Received 102221
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 6,9605,4003,937
Total Number of Successful Bids 82019
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 82019
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 99.000/1.910114.400/2.950127.130/0.700
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 99.171/1.840114.744/2.910127.813/0.650
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 99.000/1.910114.400/2.950127.130/0.700
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 99.081/1.880114.575/2.930127.483/0.674
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 99.171/1.840114.744/2.910127.813/0.650
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 98.950/1.930114.285/2.970127.000/0.710
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 99.078/1.880114.566/2.930127.434/0.678
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.031.041.11