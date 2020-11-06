|Series
|RIKB 23 0515
|RIKB 28 1115
|RIKS 33 0321
|Settlement Date
|11/11/2020
|11/11/2020
|11/11/2020
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|6,760
|5,200
|3,537
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|99.000
|/
|1.910
|114.400
|/
|2.950
|127.130
|/
|0.700
|Total Number of Bids Received
|10
|22
|21
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|6,960
|5,400
|3,937
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|8
|20
|19
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|8
|20
|19
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|99.000
|/
|1.910
|114.400
|/
|2.950
|127.130
|/
|0.700
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|99.171
|/
|1.840
|114.744
|/
|2.910
|127.813
|/
|0.650
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|99.000
|/
|1.910
|114.400
|/
|2.950
|127.130
|/
|0.700
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|99.081
|/
|1.880
|114.575
|/
|2.930
|127.483
|/
|0.674
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|99.171
|/
|1.840
|114.744
|/
|2.910
|127.813
|/
|0.650
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|98.950
|/
|1.930
|114.285
|/
|2.970
|127.000
|/
|0.710
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|99.078
|/
|1.880
|114.566
|/
|2.930
|127.434
|/
|0.678
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.03
|1.04
|1.11
