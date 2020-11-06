SalMar presents results for the third quarter 2020 on Thursday 12 November 2020 at 8:00 am CET.

In light of the Covid-19 outbreak and the accompanying disease prevention measures taken into effect by the Norwegian authorities the presentation will be available on Norwegian webcast at 08:00 am CET on www.salmar.no . There will be opportunity to send in questions during the Norwegian presentation. An English webcast (recording) will be available from 10:00 am CET on www.salmar.no.

CEO Gustav Witzøe and CFO & COO Trine Sæther Romuld will be representing the company.

After the presentation two group conferences will be arranged, one in Norwegian at 11:00 am CET and one in English at 15:30 pm CET. For registration please send an email to SpareBank 1 Markets, corporateaccess@sb1markets.no .

The results will be available from 6:30 am CET at the company's homepage, www.salmar.no and Oslo Stock Exchange's page, www.newsweb.no.

For more information, please contact:

Håkon Husby, Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +47 936 30 449

Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.