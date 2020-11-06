Dublin, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Railway Connectors Market By Connector Type (Broad Level Connectors/PCB Connectors, Power Connectors, Pogo Pin Connectors/Spring Load Connectors, Others), By Size, By Platform, By Application, By Country, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The European Railway Connectors Market is expected to grow at a steady rate of around 5% during the forecast period



The European Railway Connectors Market is driven by the growing tourism industry in the region. Further ongoing technological advancements such as the adoption of driverless trains by several countries in the region is further expected to propel the market during forecast period.



The European Railway Connectors Market is segmented based on connector type, size, platform, application, company and regional distribution. Based on size, the market can be bifurcated into connectors body and backshell. The connectors body segment is expected to dominate the market on account of the various benefits such as easy customization with standard modules and space saving offered by it. Based on platform, the market can be divided into rolling stock and signaling/infrastructure. The rolling stock segment holds a significant market share since it is more efficient than any other available platform and is also cost-effective.



Major players operating in the European Railway Connectors Market include TE Connectivity, Amphenol Corporation, Molex Incorporated, ITT, Smiths Interconnect, Fischer Connectors, Esterline Technologies, Schaltbau, Sichuan Yonggui Science and Technology, TT Electronics and others.



The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments. For instance, in September 2018, TE Connectivity launched new 124 position Sliver internal I/O connectors and cable assemblies, which provide a high-density solution that enables up to x20 signal transmission lanes, or 40 differential pairs.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Key Target Audience:

Railway connectors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, forums and alliances related to railway connectors

Market research and consulting firms

Report Scope:



In this report, the European Railway Connectors Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Market, By Connector Type:

Broad Level Connectors/PCB Connectors

Power Connectors

RF/HF Coaxial Connectors

Data Connectors

Pogo Pin Connectors/Spring Load Connectors

Modular & Mix Connectors

Market, By Size:

Connectors Body

Backshell

Market, By Platform:

Rolling Stock

Signaling/Infrastructure

Market, By Application:

Diesel Multiple Units (DMUs)

Electric Multiple Units (EMUs)

Light Rails/Trams

Subways/Metros

Passenger Coaches

Market, By Country:

United Kingdom

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

Companies Mentioned

Te Connectivity

Amphenol Corporation

Molex Incorporated

ITT

Smiths Interconnect

Fischer Connectors

Esterline Technologies

Schaltbau

Sichuan Yonggui Science and Technology

TT Electronics

