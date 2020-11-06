GONZALES, La., Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sassy Baby, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ-CM: CRWS), (the “Company”) today announced that its Stacks of Circles™ Ring Stacker had received Newsweek’s Best in STEM 2021 Award for all age categories.



“We are very proud to receive this award. Sassy Baby prides itself on creating products that meet the high standards of parents. Our products are centered on infants’ developmental milestones to reinforce the child’s progression in language, social and motor skills,” said Susan Hinshaw, Senior Vice President of Marketing.

About Crown Crafts, Inc.

Crown Crafts, Inc. designs, markets and distributes infant, toddler and juvenile consumer products. Founded in 1957, Crown Crafts is one of America’s largest producers of infant bedding, toddler bedding, bibs and developmental toys. The Company operates through its three wholly owned subsidiaries, NoJo Baby & Kids, Inc., Sassy Baby, Inc. and Carousel Designs, LLC, which market a variety of infant, toddler and juvenile products under Company-owned trademarks, as well as licensed collections and exclusive private label programs. Sales are made directly to retailers such as mass merchants, large chain stores and juvenile specialty stores, as well as directly to consumers through www.babybedding.com. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.crowncrafts.com.

Contact:

Olivia W. Elliott

Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(225) 647-9124

oelliott@crowncrafts.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e9a0017b-7dc6-4087-beab-292cac866d46