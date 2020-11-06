Dublin, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Pet Food Market Overview, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Among the top revenue-generating regions from the pet care market, Asia Pacific is viewed as one of the major pet care markets globally. In the last couple of years, the pet care industry has seen rapid growth as the owners have developed a behavior of family members towards the pets and are very much lean towards providing them with all the facilities.



The changes observed in the pet owners are due to the technology and advent in online purchasing. This report provides a better insight into the pert care performance of various countries included in this region with historical and forecasted analysis.



The pet care industry is quickly developing in Asia-Pacific with urbanization being one of the reasons. The market has been segmented in pet foods, pet health care, pet accessories, and pet grooming. Among the top-tier regional markets are Japan, Australia, China, South-East Asia, India which are envisaged to impact the Asia-Pacific pet care market at a fair degree. Asia - Pacific market which is considered as one of the prominent pet care markets has been derived by the dominant pet food segment of the region.



Asia-Pacific's pet food segment has grown with a CAGR of above 4% in the last couple of years. Region's pet food market has been dominated mainly my combine market of Japan & China which have valued more than USD 8 Billion in the year 2019. The region has observed the high demand for organic, healthy, and nutritious food for the pet as compared to the ordinary pet foods in order to make the pets. Apart from the highly dominating pet food segment, there has been an increase in the academic researchers in the development of pet healthcare segments.



This is due to the changing preference of people to adopt a pet and taking care of them as a family member has put a positive effect on the APAC pet health care market. The consumers are very fast in adapting a wide range of innovative pet care products as the products have been technologically equipped which have let other pet services to grow at a rapid pace.



Major companies present in Asia Pacific pet food market



Globally, there are some famous players who hold the majority of shares in pet care. It is well expected that the market will see a lot of new players which is going to take the competition at a new level. Some of the major companies present in the market are as follows.



Considered in this report

Geography: Asia-Pacific & Global

Base Year: FY 2018-19

Estimated Year: FY 2019-20

Forecast Year: FY 2024-25

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary



2 Methodology



3 Regional Analysis



4 Global Pet Population Analysis

4.1 By Country (Dog/ Cat/ Bird/ Fish)



5 Global Pet Care Market Outlook

5.1 Market Size By Value By Segment

5.2 Global Pet Food Market Outlook

5.2.1 Market Size By Region

5.2.2 Market Share

5.2.2.1 By Country

5.2.2.2 By Pet Type

5.2.2.3 By Food Type

5.2.2.4 By Ingredients



6 Asia Pacific Pet Care Market Outlook

6.1 Asia Pacific Pet Food Market Outlook

6.1.1 Market Size

6.1.2 Market Share

6.1.2.1 By Food Type

6.1.2.2 By Ingredients

6.1.2.3 By Pet Type



7 China Pet Care Market Outlook



8 Japan Pet Care Market Outlook



9 Australia Pet Care Market Outlook



10 India Pet Care Market Outlook



11 Rest Of Asia Pacific Pet Care Market Outlook



12 Company Profile

12.1 Nestle SA

12.2 Mars Incorporated

12.3 Colgate-Palmolive

12.4 J M Smucker

12.5 Blue-Buffalo

12.6 Champion Pet Foods

12.7 United Pet Group Inc

