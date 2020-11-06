Dublin, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Functional Carbohydrates Market 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



North American functional carbohydrates market, the industry will grow at a CAGR of 5.88% in the forthcoming period 2019-2028.



The US and Canada are among the top animal feed-producing countries across the world. There is considerable growth in the functional carbohydrates such as galactooligosaccharides, used in improving feed efficiency and providing nutrition to animals. As functional carbohydrates are used majorly in the animal feed industry, the growth in this sector is aiding the market growth of functional carbohydrates in North America over the coming years.



In the US, there is more concentration of animals on feed and the manufacturing of the necessary feed ingredients in the Southern, Midwestern, and Eastern regions of the United States. The food preferences of the Americans are transforming, where there is an increase in the demand for organic food production. This is affecting the supply chain identity preservation for feed ingredients and meat & poultry products.



The lack of animal disease outbreaks and the improving environmental conditions have enabled the country to supply healthy meat and dairy. Carbohydrates are a major energy-source for rumen microorganisms and form the largest component of a dairy cow's diet. As carbohydrates form an important component of the animal feed industry, the growth in this sector will subsequently surge the growth of functional carbohydrates market in the US.



COMPETITIVE OUTLOOK



Some noteworthy companies in the functional carbohydrates market are Zibo Qianhui Biological Technology Co Ltd, Sanxinyuan Food Industry, Cargill Incorporated, Foodchem International Corporation and Fraken Biochem Co Ltd.



Key Topics Covered:



1. North America Functional Carbohydrates Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Food & Beverage Leads Amongst Applications

2.2.2. Isomalt Leads the Functional Carbohydrates Market in Type

2.3. Porter's Five Force Analysis

2.4. Market Attractiveness Index

2.5. Vendor Scorecard

2.6. Market Drivers

2.6.1. Functional Carbohydrates Awareness Amongst Consumers

2.6.2. Demand for Functional Carbohydrates in the Cosmetic Products

2.6.3. Use of Functional Carbohydrates in Industrial Applications

2.7. Market Restraints

2.7.1. Rising Cost of Functional Products

2.7.2. Availability of Functional Carbohydrates Substitutes

2.8. Market Opportunities

2.8.1. Functional Carbohydrates in Pharmaceutical Products

2.8.2. Innovative Formulas in Products

2.9. Market Challenges

2.9.1. Allergies and Yeast Infection

2.9.2. Impact of Covid-19 on Functional Carbohydrates



3. North America Functional Carbohydrates Market Outlook - by Type

3.1. Isomalt

3.2. Palatinose

3.3. Cyclodextrin

3.4. Curdlan

3.5. Others



4. North America Functional Carbohydrates Market Outlook - by Application

4.1. Food & Beverage

4.2. Pharmaceutical/Nutra

4.3. Cosmetics &Personal Care

4.4. Other Application



5. North America Functional Carbohydrates Market - Regional Outlook

5.1. United States

5.2. Canada



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Sudzucker AG

6.2. Wacker Chemie AG

6.3. Cargill Incorporated

6.4. Evonik Industries AG

6.5. Roquette Freres

6.6. Sanxinyuan Food Industry

6.7. Fraken Biochem Co Ltd

6.8. Zibo Qianhui Biological Technology Co Ltd

6.9. Foodchem International Corporation

6.10. Haihang Industry Co Ltd



7. Methodology & Scope



