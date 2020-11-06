-On track to begin enrollment in the Phase 1 trial for JTX-8064 by year-end 2020-
-Established exclusive license agreement with Gilead for JTX-1811-
-Initiated the Phase 2 SELECT biomarker selection trial of vopratelimab in combination with JTX-4014-
-Company to host conference call and webcast today at 8:00 AM ET-
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE), a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of novel cancer immunotherapies and predictive biomarkers, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, and provided a corporate update.
“Jounce made continued progress this quarter and I am very proud of the work our team has done to initiate our next clinical study, SELECT, and move our lead macrophage program, JTX-8064, an inhibitor of the LILRB2 (or ILT4) receptor, towards the clinic. Notably, we also entered into a license agreement with Gilead for our anti-CCR8 program JTX-1811,” said Richard Murray, Ph.D., chief executive officer and president of Jounce Therapeutics. “Our broad pipeline of clinical and preclinical programs targets both PD-1 naïve and experienced patient populations, allowing for the potential to extend clinical benefit to individuals who have not previously benefited from IO therapy. We look forward to leveraging our expertise and IO pipeline to further our goal of bringing the right immunotherapies to the right patients.”
Pipeline Update:
Clinical Programs: Vopratelimab and JTX-4014
Preclinical Development Programs: JTX-8064 and JTX-1811
Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results:
Financial Guidance:
Based on its current operating and development plans, Jounce continues to expect gross cash burn on operating expenses and capital expenditures for the full year 2020 to be approximately $80.0 million to $95.0 million.
Jounce expects its existing cash, cash equivalents and investments as of September 30, combined with the proceeds from Gilead, to be sufficient to enable the funding of its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into 2023.
Conference Call and Webcast Information:
Jounce Therapeutics will host a live conference call and webcast today at 8:00 a.m. ET. To access the conference call, please dial (866) 916-3380 (domestic) or (210) 874-7772 (international) and refer to conference ID 8009939. The live webcast can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors and Media section of Jounce's website at www.jouncetx.com. The webcast will be archived and made available for replay on Jounce’s website approximately two hours after the call and will be available for 30 days.
About Jounce Therapeutics:
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company dedicated to transforming the treatment of cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients through a biomarker-driven approach. Jounce currently has multiple development stage programs ongoing while simultaneously advancing additional early-stage assets from its robust discovery engine based on its Translational Science Platform. Jounce’s most advanced product candidate, vopratelimab, is a monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, and is currently being studied in the SELECT Phase 2 trial. JTX-4014 is a PD-1 inhibitor intended for combination use in the SELECT trial and with Jounce’s broader pipeline. Jounce’s next development stage product candidate, JTX-8064, is a LILRB2 (ILT4) receptor antagonist shown to reprogram immune-suppressive tumor associated macrophages to an anti-tumor state. A Phase 1 trial evaluating JTX-8064 is planned to begin enrollment in the fourth quarter of 2020. Additionally, Jounce exclusively licensed worldwide rights to JTX-1811, a monoclonal antibody targeting CCR8 and designed to selectively deplete T regulatory cells in the tumor microenvironment, to Gilead Sciences, Inc. For more information, please visit www.jouncetx.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
Various statements in this release concerning Jounce’s future expectations and plans, including without limitation, Jounce’s expectations regarding the timing, initiation, progress, results of and release of data for clinical trials of Jounce’s product candidates, including vopratelimab, JTX-4014 and JTX-8064, may constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions. You should not place reliance on these forward-looking statements, which often include words such as “expect,” “look forward” or similar terms, variations of such terms or the negative of those terms. Although Jounce believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, Jounce cannot guarantee such outcomes. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation, risks that the COVID-19 pandemic may disrupt Jounce’s business and/or the global healthcare system more severely than anticipated, which may have the effect of delaying enrollment and completion of Jounce’s clinical trials, or delaying timelines or data disclosures and regulatory submissions for its product candidates; Jounce’s ability to successfully demonstrate the efficacy and safety of its product candidates; Jounce’s ability to successfully manage its clinical trials; the development plans of its product candidates and any companion or complementary diagnostics; management of Jounce’s supply chain for the delivery of drug product and materials for use in clinical trials; actions of regulatory agencies, which may affect the initiation, timing and progress of preclinical studies and clinical trials of Jounce’s product candidates; and those risks more fully discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Jounce’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Jounce’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such statements speak only as of the date made, and Jounce undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
|Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)
|(amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
September 30,
|Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Revenue:
|License and collaboration revenue—related party
|$
|—
|$
|119,445
|$
|—
|$
|147,872
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|18,002
|15,115
|58,671
|50,525
|General and administrative
|7,102
|6,483
|21,867
|20,998
|Total operating expenses
|25,104
|21,598
|80,538
|71,523
|Operating (loss) income
|(25,104
|)
|97,847
|(80,538
|)
|76,349
|Other income, net
|203
|1,025
|1,238
|3,177
|(Loss) income before provision for income taxes
|(24,901
|)
|98,872
|(79,300
|)
|79,526
|Provision for income taxes
|2
|12
|14
|36
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(24,903
|)
|$
|98,860
|$
|(79,314
|)
|$
|79,490
|Net (loss) income per share, basic
|$
|(0.73
|)
|$
|2.99
|$
|(2.33
|)
|$
|2.41
|Net (loss) income per share, diluted
|$
|(0.73
|)
|$
|2.90
|$
|(2.33
|)
|$
|2.33
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic
|34,159
|33,112
|34,081
|33,015
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted
|34,159
|34,141
|34,081
|34,160
|Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.
|Selected Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (unaudited)
|(amounts in thousands)
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|Cash, cash equivalents and investments
|$
|105,281
|$
|170,444
|Working capital
|$
|91,177
|$
|159,297
|Total assets
|$
|135,833
|$
|205,882
|Total stockholders’ equity
|$
|105,087
|$
|174,593
Investor and Media Contacts:
Malin Deon
+1-857-259-3843
mdeon@jouncetx.com
Mark Yore
+1-857-200-1255
myore@jouncetx.com
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.
Cambridge, Massachusetts, UNITED STATES
