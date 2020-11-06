MENLO PARK, Calif. and BOSTON, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adicet Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACET), a biotechnology company discovering and developing first-in-class allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases, today announced that company management will participate in upcoming virtual investor conferences and events in November and December.



Details of the events are as follows:

H.C. Wainwright 6th Annual Israel Conference

Presentation on November 12, 2020 at 9:00 AM ET

B. Riley Securities’ Cell Therapy 2.0: Transforming Immune Cells to Mainstream Cancer Treatments at Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting

Panel discussion on November 12, 2020 at 2:00 PM ET

Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference

Presentation on November 17, 2020 at 3:20 PM ET

3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

Panel discussion on December 1, 2020 at 1:00 PM ET

Adicet management team will also participate in virtual investor meetings at these conferences.

Live audio webcasts of the presentations can be accessed on the Investors section of Adicet Bio’s website at https://investor.adicetbio.com. Archived replays will be available for 30 days following each event.

About Adicet Bio, Inc.

Adicet Bio, Inc. is a biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet is advancing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf” gamma delta T cells, engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and improve persistence for durable activity in patients. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.adicetbio.com.

