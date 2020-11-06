EDINBURG, Va., Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (“Shentel”) (Nasdaq: SHEN) announced third quarter 2020 financial and operating results.

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights

  • Strong Broadband data net additions of 6,000 with Glo Fiber contributing 1,500
  • Executed Glo Fiber franchise agreements in six new markets in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia
  • Launched fixed wireless broadband service in the counties of Albemarle and Rockingham, Virginia, in October 2020 under the brand name of Beam
  • Acquired CBRS spectrum for $16.1 million
  • As previously announced, T-Mobile exercised its option to purchase our Wireless segment on August 26, 2020
  • The Wireless segment’s financial results will be presented as discontinued operations in the Company’s Consolidated Financial Statements effective with the date of the purchase option
  • As previously announced, our Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.34 per share representing a 17.2% increase over the 2019 dividend.

"Our Broadband business had another quarter of strong operating results with continued demand for our high speed Internet services.  We are very excited by the early results of Glo Fiber with a record quarter of net additions and high customer interest following our launch of Beam in October.  Based on our track record of success, we plan to accelerate our investments in these new initiatives to increase our Broadband addressable market to over 700,000 homes passed and serve as a catalyst for delivering sustainable long-term growth. Solid operating results along with our strong cash flow generation in 2020, supports returning value to our shareholders with our increased dividend," said President and CEO, Christopher E. French. “With T-Mobile’s exercise of the purchase option of our wireless business, we are focused on the upcoming Wireless appraisal process and the transition to a broadband centric company.”

Shentel's third-quarter earnings conference call will be webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday, November 6, 2020. The webcast and related materials will be available on Shentel’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.shentel.com.

Wireless Update

  • On April 1, 2020, T-Mobile announced the completion of its business combination with Sprint and subsequently delivered to the Company a notice of Network Technology Conversion, Brand Conversion and Combination Conversion (a “Conversion Notice”) pursuant to the terms of the Company’s affiliate agreement with Sprint. On August 26, 2020, T-Mobile exercised its option to purchase all of the assets and operations of our Wireless segment for 90% of the Entire Business Value as defined under our affiliate agreement with Sprint PCS and determined pursuant to the appraisal process set forth therein.  As described in more detail in the Company’s 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Wireless segment has been an affiliate of Sprint since 1999. 
     
  • On August 24, 2020, the Company delivered to T-Mobile a notice of dispute relating to the appraisal framework and other contractual terms related to T-Mobile’s acquisition of our discontinued Wireless operations.  On November 3, 2020, the parties aligned in principle to resolve such disputed items including:
    • The valuation date to be utilized by the appraisers will be July 1, 2020.
    • The appraisers will assume the T-Mobile / Sprint merger did not occur, Shentel remains an affiliate of Sprint under the affiliate agreement with continued access to the brands and spectrum and all impacts from the Sprint / T-Mobile integration shall be disregarded.
    • It is currently expected that the appraisers will complete their valuation of Entire Business Value on or about January 20, 2021.
    • The transaction is currently expected to close in the second quarter of 2021, subject to timely completion of the appraisal process and receipt of customary regulatory approvals.
       
  • The Wireless segment’s financial results will be presented as discontinued operations for all periods presented in the Company’s Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income and Cash Flows effective with the date of the purchase option.  Prior comparative periods will also be retrospectively recast and presented as discontinued operations.  The related assets and liabilities are presented as held for sale in the Company’s Consolidated Balance Sheets. 

Consolidated Third Quarter 2020 Results

  • Revenue in the third quarter of 2020 was $55.2 million compared with $51.8 million in the third quarter of 2019, due to the growth of $2.0 million and $1.4 million in the Broadband and Tower segments, respectively.
     
  • Adjusted OIBDA in the third quarter of 2020 increased $2.5 million to $14.6 million compared with $12.1 million in 2019 due primarily to growth in Towers and a reduction in corporate expenses.
     
  • Operating income was consistent with third quarter 2019.
     
  • Earnings from continuing operations per diluted share grew $0.01 to $0.03 and earnings from discontinued operations grew 148.1% to $0.67 per diluted share from the same period a year ago.

Broadband

  • Broadband Data Revenue Generating Units ("RGUs") grew 6,069 to end the third quarter 2020 with 98,764 or 19.8% year over year growth.
     
  • Incumbent cable broadband added 4,598 Data RGUs in the third quarter 2020 and data penetration grew year over year from 40.0% to 46.2% driven by strong demand for high speed Internet and the enhanced value of our Powerhouse rate card.  Churn declined 9 basis points year over year to 1.88% and included approximately 25 basis points of churn related to non-pay subscribers from the second quarter that were affected by Covid-19 for whom we temporarily suspended disconnection.  Excluding the suspended non-pay disconnects, churn would have been 1.73%.  Broadband average revenue per user (“ARPU”) increased $0.19 to $77.66 in the third quarter 2020 compared to the prior year period driven by subscribers upgrading to rate plans with faster speeds.
     
  • Glo Fiber added 1,471 Data RGUs in the third quarter 2020 and market penetration grew to 12.5% driven by strong demand for high speed Internet fiber-based services and differentiated local customer service.  Broadband churn and ARPU were 0.98% and $80.25, respectively, in the third quarter 2020. Total Glo Fiber passings grew approximately 9,000 sequentially from the second quarter 2020 to 22,347.
     
  • Broadband revenue in the third quarter of 2020 increased $2.0 million or 4.2% to $50.7 million compared with $48.7 million in the third quarter of 2019, primarily driven by a $3.8 million increase in Cable Residential and SMB revenue partially offset by a $0.9 million decrease in RLEC revenues and $0.5 million decline in Fiber Enterprise and Wholesale revenues. Cable Residential and SMB revenue growth was driven primarily by 19.8% year over year growth in broadband subscribers. Fiber Enterprise and Wholesale revenue decline was due to lower amortized revenue.
     
  • Broadband operating expenses in the third quarter of 2020 were $41.2 million compared to $37.4 million in the third quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily due to increases in compensation expense of $2.3 million as a result of Glo Fiber and Beam start-up staffing and higher incentive accrual from strong operating results and $1.5 million increase in depreciation and amortization expense due to the expansion of our network.
     
  • Broadband Adjusted OIBDA in the third quarter of 2020 decreased 1.3% to $19.6 million, compared with $19.9 million for the third quarter of 2019 due primarily to lower amortized Fiber Enterprise and Wholesale revenue from upfront fees and the dilution associated with start-up costs from Glo Fiber and Beam fixed wireless.
     
  • Broadband Operating income in the third quarter of 2020 was $9.5 million, compared to $11.2 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Tower

  • Total macro towers, small cells and tenants were 222, 8 and 414, respectively, as of September 30, 2020 as compared to 221, zero and 380, respectively, as of September 30, 2019.
     
  • Tower revenue in the third quarter of 2020 grew 43.3% to $4.5 million, compared with $3.1 million for the third quarter of 2019. This increase was due to a 8.9% increase in tenants and a 37.9% increase in  average revenue per tenant driven by amendments to intercompany leases effected in the first quarter of 2020.
     
  • Tower operating expenses in the third quarter of 2020 was $2.1 million, compared to $1.8 million in the  quarter of 2019.
     
  • Tower Adjusted OIBDA in the third quarter of 2020 grew 42.9% to $2.9 million, compared with $2.0 million for the third quarter of 2019.
     
  • Tower operating income in the third quarter of 2020 was $2.4 million, compared to $1.3 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Other Information

  • Capital expenditures were $82.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared with $48.8 million in the comparable 2019 period. The $33.9 million increase in capital expenditures was primarily due to higher spending in the Broadband segment driven by our Glo Fiber market expansion.
     
  • Outstanding debt at September 30, 2020 totaled $696.4 million, net of unamortized loan costs, compared to $720.1 million as of December 31, 2019. As of September 30, 2020, the Company had liquidity of approximately $259.1 million, including $75.0 million of revolving line of credit availability. 

Free cash flow, normalized free cash flow and Adjusted OIBDA are non-GAAP financial measures that are not determined in accordance with US generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures are provided in this press release after the consolidated financial statements.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides a broad range of diversified communications services through its high speed, state-of-the-art wireless, cable, fiber optic and fixed wireless networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company’s services include: wireless voice and data; broadband internet, video, and digital voice; fiber optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; telephone voice and digital subscriber line; and tower colocation leasing. Shentel is the exclusive personal communications service (“PCS”) Affiliate of Sprint in a multi-state area covering large portions of central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and portions of Maryland, Kentucky, and Ohio. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of unforeseen factors. A discussion of factors that may cause actual results to differ from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations, is available in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Those factors may include natural disasters, pandemics and outbreaks of contagious diseases and other adverse public health developments, such as COVID-19, changes in general economic conditions, increases in costs, changes in regulation and other competitive factors.


SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)

 Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
 2020 2019 2020 2019
Service revenue and other$55,173  $51,814  $162,643  $153,285 
Operating expenses:       
Cost of services22,669  20,947  65,167  62,030 
Selling, general and administrative20,039  19,445  64,227  57,600 
Depreciation and amortization11,995  10,741  36,010  33,807 
Total operating expenses54,703  51,133  165,404  153,437 
Operating income (loss)470  681  (2,761) (152)
Other income:       
Other income, net1,083  994  3,103  3,328 
Income before income taxes1,553  1,675  342  3,176 
Income tax expense (benefit)141  507  (684) (108)
Income from continuing operations1,412  1,168  1,026  3,284 
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax33,509  13,186  76,422  38,130 
Net income$34,921  $14,354  $77,448  $41,414 
        
Net income per share, basic and diluted:       
Basic - Income from continuing operations$0.03  $0.02  $0.02  $0.07 
Basic - Income from discontinued operations, net of tax$0.67  $0.27  $1.53  $0.76 
Basic net income per share$0.70  $0.29  $1.55  $0.83 
        
Diluted - Income from continuing operations$0.03  $0.02  $0.02  $0.07 
Diluted - Income from discontinued operations, net of tax$0.67  $0.27  $1.53  $0.76 
Diluted net income per share$0.70  $0.29  $1.55  $0.83 
        
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic49,911  49,857  49,889  49,827 
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted50,105  50,129  50,049  50,110 




SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)

 September 30,
2020		 December 31,
2019
    
Cash and cash equivalents$184,050  $101,651 
Other current assets78,340  85,093 
Current assets held for sale1,148,601  55,109 
Total current assets1,410,991  241,853 
    
Investments13,034  12,388 
Property, plant and equipment, net413,602  363,087 
Intangible assets, net and Goodwill103,856  88,241 
Operating lease right-of-use assets48,844  42,568 
Deferred charges and other assets, net10,972  9,267 
Non-current assets held for sale  1,141,498 
Total assets$2,001,299  $1,898,902 
    
Current liabilities held for sale470,943  $54,246 
Total current liabilities761,167  $99,331 
Long-term debt, less current maturities  688,464 
Non-current liabilities held for sale  379,036 
Other liabilities221,007  205,397 
Total shareholders’ equity548,182  472,428 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$2,001,299  $1,898,902 




SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)

 Nine Months Ended September 30,
 2020 2019
Cash flows from operating activities:   
Net income77,448  41,414 
Income from operations of discontinued operations, net of tax76,422  38,130 
Income from continuing operations1,026  3,284 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:   
Depreciation35,522  33,500 
Amortization of intangible assets488  307 
Bad debt expense514  1,215 
Stock based compensation expense, net of amount capitalized5,306  2,769 
Deferred income taxes(279)  
Other adjustments(349) (2,703)
Changes in assets and liabilities2,572  (6,889)
Net cash provided by operating activities – continuing operations44,800  31,483 
Net cash provided by operating activities – discontinued operations182,499  161,976 
Net cash provided by operating activities227,299  193,459 
    
Cash flows from investing activities:   
Capital expenditures(82,740) (48,826)
Cash disbursed for acquisitions  (10,000)
Cash disbursed for FCC spectrum licenses(16,118) (16,742)
Proceeds from sale of assets and other252  100 
Net cash used in investing activities – continuing operations(98,606) (75,468)
Net cash used in investing activities – discontinued operations(17,794) (58,156)
Net cash used in investing activities(116,400) (133,624)
    
Cash flows from financing activities:   
Taxes paid for equity award issuances(2,182) (2,912)
Other(727) 72 
Net cash used in financing activities – continuing operations(2,909) (2,840)
Net cash used in financing activities – discontinued operations(25,591) (44,666)
Net cash used in financing activities(28,500) (47,506)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents82,399  12,329 
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period101,651  85,086 
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period$184,050  $97,415 
    


Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted OIBDA

Adjusted OIBDA represents Operating income from continuing operations before depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation and certain other items of revenue, expense, gain or loss not reflective of our operating performance, which may or may not be recurring in nature.

Adjusted OIBDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that we use to evaluate our operating performance in comparison to our competitors. Management believes that analysts and investors use Adjusted OIBDA as a supplemental measure of operating performance to facilitate comparisons with other telecommunications companies. This measure isolates and evaluates operating performance by excluding the cost of financing (e.g., interest expense), as well as the non-cash depreciation and amortization of past capital investments, non-cash share-based compensation expense, and certain other items of revenue, expense, gain or loss not reflective of our operating performance, which may or may not be recurring in nature.

Adjusted OIBDA has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, net income or any other measure of financial performance reported in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”).

The following tables reconcile Adjusted OIBDA to operating income from continuing operations, which we consider to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020        
(in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate &
Eliminations		 Consolidated
Operating income from continuing operations $9,486  $2,421  $(11,437) $470 
Depreciation 9,939  467  1,422  11,828 
Amortization 167      167 
OIBDA 19,592  2,888  (10,015) 12,465 
Share-based compensation expense     1,137  1,137 
Deal advisory fees     1,032  1,032 
Adjusted OIBDA $19,592  $2,888  $(7,846) $14,634 


Three Months Ended September 30, 2019        
(in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate &
Eliminations		 Consolidated
Operating income from continuing operations $11,242  $1,330  $(11,891) $681 
Depreciation 8,472  691  1,433  10,596 
Amortization 145      145 
OIBDA 19,859  2,021  (10,458) 11,422 
Share-based compensation expense     723  723 
Adjusted OIBDA $19,859  $2,021  $(9,735) $12,145 


Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020        
(in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate &
Eliminations		 Consolidated
Operating income from continuing operations $29,650  $6,444  $(38,855) $(2,761)
Depreciation 29,960  1,414  4,148  35,522 
Amortization 488      488 
OIBDA 60,098  7,858  (34,707) 33,249 
Share-based compensation expense     5,306  5,306 
Deal advisory fees     3,002  3,002 
Adjusted OIBDA $60,098  $7,858  $(26,399) $41,557 


Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019        
(in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate 
Eliminations		 Consolidated
Operating income from continuing operations $33,206  $3,755  $(37,113) $(152)
Depreciation 26,936  2,102  4,462  33,500 
Amortization 307      307 
OIBDA 60,449  5,857  (32,651) 33,655 
Share-based compensation expense     2,769  2,769 
Adjusted OIBDA $60,449  $5,857  $(29,882) $36,424 

Segment Results

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020: 

(in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate &
Eliminations		 Consolidated
External revenue        
Cable, residential and SMB (1) $37,469  $  $  $37,469 
Fiber, enterprise and wholesale 4,707      4,707 
Rural local exchange carrier 4,426      4,426 
Installation and other 2,008      2,008 
Tower lease   1,864    1,864 
Service revenue and other 48,610  1,864    50,474 
Revenue for service provided to the discontinued Wireless operations 2,100  2,637  (38) 4,699 
Total revenue 50,710  4,501  (38) 55,173 
Operating expenses        
Cost of services 21,326  1,283  60  22,669 
Selling, general and administrative 9,792  330  9,917  20,039 
Depreciation and amortization 10,106  467  1,422  11,995 
Total operating expenses 41,224  2,080  11,399  54,703 
Operating income (loss) $9,486  $2,421  $(11,437) $470 

__________________
(1)   SMB refers to Small and Medium Businesses.


Three Months Ended September 30, 2019:

(in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate &
Eliminations		 Consolidated
External revenue        
Cable, residential and SMB $33,696  $  $  $33,696 
Fiber, enterprise and wholesale 5,163      5,163 
Rural local exchange carrier 5,080      5,080 
Installation and other 2,073      2,073 
Tower lease   1,851    1,851 
Service revenue and other 46,012  1,851    47,863 
Revenue for service provided to the discontinued Wireless operations 2,669  1,289  (7) 3,951 
Total revenue 48,681  3,140  (7) 51,814 
Operating expenses        
Cost of services 20,032  927  (12) 20,947 
Selling, general and administrative 8,790  192  10,463  19,445 
Depreciation and amortization 8,617  691  1,433  10,741 
Total operating expenses 37,439  1,810  11,884  51,133 
Operating income (loss) $11,242  $1,330  $(11,891) $681 

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020: 

(in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate &
Eliminations		 Consolidated
External revenue        
Cable, residential and SMB $108,242  $  $  $108,242 
Fiber, enterprise and wholesale 15,858      15,858 
Rural local exchange carrier 13,784      13,784 
Installation and other 5,928      5,928 
Tower lease   5,490    5,490 
Service revenue and other 143,812  5,490    149,302 
Revenue for service provided to the discontinued Wireless operations 6,818  7,000  (477) 13,341 
Total revenue 150,630  12,490  (477) 162,643 
Operating expenses        
Cost of services 61,572  3,537  58  65,167 
Selling, general and administrative 28,960  1,095  34,172  64,227 
Depreciation and amortization 30,448  1,414  4,148  36,010 
Total operating expenses 120,980  6,046  38,378  165,404 
Operating income (loss) $29,650  $6,444  $(38,855) $(2,761)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019:

(in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate &
Eliminations		 Consolidated
External revenue        
Cable, residential and SMB $99,703  $  $  $99,703 
Fiber, enterprise and wholesale 14,912      14,912 
Rural local exchange carrier 15,899      15,899 
Installation and other 6,002      6,002 
Tower lease   5,365    5,365 
Service revenue and other 136,516  5,365    141,881 
Revenue for service provided to the discontinued Wireless operations 7,597  3,830  (23) 11,404 
Total revenue 144,113  9,195  (23) 153,285 
Operating expenses        
Cost of services 59,348  2,704  (22) 62,030 
Selling, general and administrative 24,316  634  32,650  57,600 
Depreciation and amortization 27,243  2,102  4,462  33,807 
Total operating expenses 110,907  5,440  37,090  153,437 
Operating income (loss) $33,206  $3,755  $(37,113) $(152)


Supplemental Information

Broadband Operating Statistics

  September 30,
2020		 September 30,
2019
Broadband homes passed (1) (2) 230,002  206,262 
Incumbent Cable 207,655  206,262 
Glo Fiber 22,347   
     
Broadband customer relationships (3) 106,314  94,356 
     
Residential and SMB RGUs:    
Broadband 98,764  82,413 
Incumbent Cable 95,962  82,413 
Glo Fiber 2,802   
Video 53,647  55,015 
Voice 33,019  30,956 
Total Cable and Glo Fiber RGUs 185,430  168,384 
     
Residential and SMB Penetration (4)    
Broadband 42.9% 40.0%
Incumbent Cable 46.2% 40.0%
Glo Fiber penetration 12.5% %
Video 23.3% 26.7%
Voice 15.5% 16.3%
     
Residential and SMB ARPU (5)    
Broadband $77.71  $77.47 
Incumbent Cable $77.66  $77.47 
Glo Fiber $80.03  $ 
Video $93.08  $89.32 
Voice $29.61  $30.68 
     
Fiber route miles 6,705  5,864 
Total fiber miles (6) 367,154  311,702 

__________________
(1)  Homes and businesses are considered passed (“homes passed”) if we can connect them to our distribution system without further extending the transmission lines. Homes passed is an estimate based upon the best available information. Homes passed have access to video, broadband and voice services.
(2)  Includes approximately 16,600 RLEC homes passed where we are the dual incumbent telephone and cable provider.
(3)  Customer relationships represent the number of billed customers who receive at least one of our services.
(4)  Penetration is calculated by dividing the number of users by the number of homes passed or available homes, as appropriate.
(5)  Average Revenue Per Customer calculation = (Residential & SMB Revenue * 1,000) / average customer relationships / 3 months
(6)  Total fiber miles are measured by taking the number of fiber strands in a cable and multiplying that number by the route distance. For example, a 10 mile route with 144 fiber strands would equal 1,440 fiber miles.




Broadband - Residential and SMB ARPU    
  Three Months Ended September 30,
  2020 2019
Residential and SMB Revenue:    
Broadband $22,261  $18,809 
Incumbent Cable 21,770  18,809 
Glo Fiber 491   
Video 14,823  15,030 
Voice 2,894  2,839 
Discounts and adjustments (2,509) (2,982)
Total Revenue $37,469  $33,696 
     
Quarterly Average RGUs:    
Broadband 95,485  80,931 
Incumbent Cable 93,440  80,931 
Glo Fiber 2,045   
Video 53,085  56,092 
Voice 32,581  30,850 
     
ARPU (Quarter to date):    
Broadband $77.71  $77.47 
Incumbent Cable $77.66  $77.47 
Glo Fiber $80.03  $ 
Video $93.08  $89.32 
Voice $29.61  $30.68 

Tower Operating Statistics:

  September 30,
2020		 September 30,
2019
Macro towers owned 222  221 
Small cell sites 8.0   
Tenants (1) 414  380 
Average tenants per tower 1.8  1.7 

__________________
(1)  Includes 208 and 177 intercompany tenants for our Wireless segment as of September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

 