|Company announcement no. 23
Spar Nord Bank expects to announce the financial statements on the
following dates:
Date Event
11th February 2021 Annual Report 2020
07th April 2021 Annual General Meeting
05th May 2021 Quarterly Report – Q1
19th August 2021 Semi-Annual Report
04th November 2021 Quarterly Report – Q3
Sincerely yours,
Rune Børglum Sørensen
Head of Investor Relations
