Company announcement no. 23

Spar Nord Bank expects to announce the financial statements on the

following dates:

Date Event

11th February 2021 Annual Report 2020

07th April 2021 Annual General Meeting

05th May 2021 Quarterly Report – Q1

19th August 2021 Semi-Annual Report

04th November 2021 Quarterly Report – Q3





Sincerely yours,

Rune Børglum Sørensen

Head of Investor Relations

Attachment