Company announcement no. 23
 

Spar Nord Bank expects to announce the financial statements on the
following dates:

Date                                                                        Event

11th February 2021                                                 Annual Report 2020

07th April 2021                                                        Annual General Meeting

05th May 2021                                                        Quarterly Report – Q1

19th August 2021                                                    Semi-Annual Report

04th November 2021                                               Quarterly Report – Q3


Sincerely yours,

Rune Børglum Sørensen

Head of Investor Relations

