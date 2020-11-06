New York, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sjogren’s Syndrome - Epidemiology Forecast to 2029" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05982880/?utm_source=GNW

It results in two major clinical manifestations: keratoconjunctivitis sicca (dry eyes) and xerostomia (dry mouth), more broadly known as sicca syndrome (Arthritis Foundation, 2019).



It can be classified into two types, primary and secondary SS. Primary SS (pSS) is seen in the absence of any other autoimmune disease (Salliot et al., 2007). Those most at risk of disease are women ages 40 and older (Johns Hopkins University, 2020).



Through an extensive literature review and analysis of recent and historical data, Epidemiologists have provided the most reliable and up-to-date forecast for SS in the 7MM.Epidemiologists performed a literature review, in both English and country-specific languages, to provide the most thorough search for SS data.



The forecast provides detailed, clinically relevant segmentations of the SS population, with pSS prevalence, sSS prevalence, and ESSDAI proportions included in all markets.



Epidemiologists have forecast the diagnosed prevalent cases of SS in the 7MM to increase from 1,630,861 in 2019, to 1,753,781 in 2029, with an annual growth rate (AGR) of 0.75%. In 2019, Epidemiologists estimated 1,111,294 diagnosed prevalent cases of pSS and 519,567 diagnosed prevalent cases of sSS. For systemic involvement of pSS defined by ESSDAI, Epidemiologists showed across the 7MM, the largest proportion of cases reported low-activity (ESSDAI<5) (70.20%) and the smallest proportion of cases reporting high-activity (ESSDAI?14) (5.59%). Epidemiologists predict that if other markets identify and address gaps in the diagnosis of SS as well as advocate for more dedicated SS research, similar to the UK, the rate of diagnosis will increase over time.



- The Sjögren’s Syndrome Epidemiology Report provides an overview of the risk factors, comorbidities, and global trends of Sjögren’s Syndrome (SS) in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

- The report includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for diagnosed prevalent cases of pSS and sSS, with pSS segmented by sex and by age (18-29 years and for ages 30 years and older by 10-year age groups up to 80 years and older). Diagnosed prevalent cases of pSS are further segmented by systemic activity level using the ESSDAI classification.

- The SS epidemiology report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

- The Epidemiology Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in SS



