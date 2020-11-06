



In 2021, the results of the Company will be disclosed on the following dates:





20 January 2021 Q4 operational results for 2020

29 January 2021 Q4 results for 2020 and unaudited results for 2020

26 March 2021 Audited results for 2020

21 April 2021 Q1 operational results for 2021

30 April 2021 Q1 financial results for 2021

21 July 2021 Q2 operational for 2021

30 July 2021 Q2 financial results for 2021

20 October 2021 Q3 operational results for 2021

29 October 2021 Q3 financial results for 2021





The Annual General Meeting is planned for 3 June 2021.





Kristi Ojakäär

AS Tallinna Vesi

CFO

(+372) 62 62 262