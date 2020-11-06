Dublin, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Analyzing the Global Market for Concentrated Solar Power 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The concentrated solar power industry is bound to be one of the biggest and most efficient in the coming times ahead. If utilized to its full potential, it could end up providing for the world's 25% energy needs by 2050. Currently, there is over 25 GW of installed CSP capacity worldwide and more than 2000 MW under development.



The CSP industry must continue to focus on lowering cost through deployment and technology improvement, particularly efficiency. Those cost reductions must also be clearly demonstrated to stakeholders. Major cost reductions will be achieved by capturing the lessons of early deployment. The CSP Industry should work pro-actively to leverage the lessons gained from publically funded early deployment to ensure they flow to the widest possible base within the constraints of competitive markets.



Concentrating solar power's relatively low cost and ability to deliver power during periods of peak demand - when and where it's needed - means that it can be a major contributor to the world's future needs for distributed sources of energy.



This report analyzes the Global Market for Concentrated Solar Power 2020. This research report is a comprehensive analytical compilation which analyzes the global market for CSP along with an analysis of the key markets.



The report begins by taking a look at solar power and the impact of global climate change as well as the challenge of carbon emissions facing the world. It moves on to introduce the concept of concentrated solar power (CSP). We also explain the various types of CSP technologies available today.



An analysis of the global market for CSP includes an industry analysis through statistics, a look at industry size, power generation from CSP worldwide as well as the installed capacity of CSP in key markets. Investments in the industry are also looked at, followed by an analysis of the major industry trends and challenges.



Moving on to the analysis of key markets, the author analyzes CSP in Australia, China, India, South Africa, Spain and the US. For each market, the author looks at industry statistics, power generation from CSP, installed capacity of CSP, as well as the regulatory framework affecting the CSP industry in that country.



Competition in the industry and an analysis of the major players wraps up this analytical offering on the global concentrated solar power industry.

Key Topics Covered:



A. Executive Summary



B. Solar Power & Climate Change

B.1 What is Solar Power?

B.2 Pros & Cons of Solar Power

B.3 Readily Available Solar Power

B.4 Rising Energy Consumption & the Challenge of Carbon Emissions



C. Introduction to Concentrated Solar Power (CSP)

C.1 Historical Perspective of Concentrating Solar Power

C.2 Theories Behind Solar Thermal Power Conversion

C.3 Conversion of Solar Heat into Electricity

C.4 Requirement for Concentrating Solar Power

C.4.1 Sustaining the Ecosystem

C.4.2 Sustaining the Economics



D. Types of CSP Technologies

D.1 Technological Overview

D.2 Analysis of Central Receiver or Solar Tower

D.3 Analysis of Parabolic Troughs

D.4 Analysis of Parabolic Dish

D.5 Linear Fresnel Reflectors



E. Global Market for Concentrated Solar Power

E.1 Industry Overview

E.2 Industry Size

E.3 Power Generation from Concentrated Solar Power

E.4 CSP Installed Capacity - Key Markets

E.5 Industry Investments



F. Industry Trends & Challenges

F.1 Overview of Trends

F.2 Challenge of Grid Connectivity

F.3 Regulatory Support & Renewable Portfolio Standards

F.4 Financial Incentives

F.5 Project Cancellations

F.6 Associated Costs



G. Concentrated Solar Power in Australia

G.1 Industry Overview

G.2 Power Generation from CSP in Australia

G.3 Regulatory Framework



H. Concentrated Solar Power in China

H.1 Industry Overview

H.2 Power Generation from CSP in China

H.3 Regulatory Framework



I. Concentrated Solar Power in India

I.1 Industry Overview

I.2 Power Generation from CSP in India

I.3 Regulatory Framework



J. Concentrated Solar Power in South Africa

J.1 Industry Overview

J.2 Power Generation from CSP in South Africa

J.3 Regulatory Framework



K. Concentrated Solar Power in Spain

K.1 Industry Overview

K.2 Power Generation from CSP in Spain

K.3 Regulatory Framework



L. Concentrated Solar Power in the US

L.1 Industry Overview

L.2 Power Generation from CSP in the US

L.3 Regulatory Framework

L.3.1 Federal Regulations

L.3.2 Regulatory Framework in California

L.3.3 Regulatory Framework in Colorado

L.3.4 Regulatory Framework in Iowa

L.3.5 Regulatory Framework in Minnesota

L.3.6 Regulatory Framework in Nevada

L.3.7 Regulatory Framework in New Jersey

L.3.8 Regulatory Framework in New York

L.3.9 Regulatory Framework in Oregon

L.3.10 Regulatory Framework in Texas

L.3.11 Regulatory Framework in Washington



M. Concentrated Solar Power in Other Markets

M.1 Industry Overview

M.2 Power Generation from CSP in Other Markets



N. Concentrated Solar Power & Impact on the Environment



O. Competition in the Industry & Major Players

O.1 Competition in the Industry

O.2 Abengoa Solar SA

O.3 Acciona Energia SA

O.4 Amonix, Inc.

O.5 BrightSource Industries

O.6 Coolearth Solar

O.7 Enel SpA

O.8 Florida Power & Light Company

O.9 Sky Fuel Inc

O.10 Torresol Energy





