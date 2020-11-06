MONTREAL, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) (“Knight”), a leading pan-American (ex-USA) specialty pharmaceutical company, will release its third quarter 2020 financial results on Friday, November 13, 2020 prior to market opening. Following the release, Knight will hold a conference call and audio webcast. Knight cordially invites all interested parties to participate in this call.



Date: Friday, November 13, 2020

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

Telephone: Dial-in information will be provided to participants following pre-registration

Webcast: www.gud-knight.com or Webcast

This is a listen-only audio webcast. Media Player is required to listen to the broadcast.

Replay: An archived replay will be available for 30 days at www.gud-knight.com.

Please pre-register in advance of the call.

This method will allow you to join the call seconds before it goes live without having to hold for a live agent to pick up your line, which has proven to be an issue with the influx of callers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Online pre-registration: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/4687537

Phone pre-registration: 1-(888)-869-1189 and provide the Conference ID: 4687537 to the Live Agent who will take your details.

Once you register, you will receive a confirmation which will have the dial in number and both the Direct Event Passcode and your unique Registrant ID to join this call. For security reasons, please do NOT share this information with anyone else.



About Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring or in-licensing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products for Canada and Latin America. Knight owns a controlling stake in Grupo Biotoscana, a pan-Latin American specialty pharmaceutical company. Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s shares trade on TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the company's web site at www.gud-knight.com or www.sedar.com .

Forward-Looking Statement

This document contains forward-looking statements for Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Knight Therapeutics Inc. considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable at the time they were prepared but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Factors and risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations are discussed in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Report and in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2019 as filed on www.sedar.com . Knight Therapeutics Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or future events, except as required by law.





CONTACT INFORMATION:

Investor Contact:

Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Samira Sakhia

President and Chief Operating Officer

T: 514.484.4483 ext. 122

F: 514-481-4116

Email: info@knighttx.com

Website: www.gud-knight.com