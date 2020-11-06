Dublin, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biometric in the Automotive Market - Growth, Trends, Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global biometric in automotive market was valued at USD 183.59 million in 2019, and it is expected to reach USD 503.15 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 19.06% during the period of 2020-2025. After the increased adoption of biometrics in electronic devices, the applications of biometrics in automotive vehicles have also been gaining traction in recent years. Yet the implementation of this technology has been limited to the premium vehicle segment, but in recent years, its applications are estimated to enter the general personal vehicle segment due to its better vehicle security and other accessibility advantages.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Market Drivers
4.4.1 Increase in Need for Safety and Security System Across the Emerging Markets of Automobile Sector
4.4.2 Benefits From Insurance Companies for Vehicles Installed with Biometric Technology
4.5 Market Restraints
4.5.1 Lack of Standardization
4.6 Assessment of Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Hardware
5.1.2 Software
5.2 Scanner Type
5.2.1 Fingerprint Recognition
5.2.2 Iris Recognition
5.2.3 Palm Recognition
5.2.4 Facial Recognition
5.2.5 Voice Recognition
5.2.6 Others Scanner Types
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r7lxwn
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: