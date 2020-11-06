Dublin, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biometric in the Automotive Market - Growth, Trends, Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global biometric in automotive market was valued at USD 183.59 million in 2019, and it is expected to reach USD 503.15 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 19.06% during the period of 2020-2025. After the increased adoption of biometrics in electronic devices, the applications of biometrics in automotive vehicles have also been gaining traction in recent years. Yet the implementation of this technology has been limited to the premium vehicle segment, but in recent years, its applications are estimated to enter the general personal vehicle segment due to its better vehicle security and other accessibility advantages.

In the automotive industry, the application of biometrics lies in various areas, including access control for stating a vehicle using various biometric scanners, enable personalized vehicles for the users to allow drivers and passengers to call up playlists, contacts, and preferred apps and the application of these biometric in automotive vehicles are expected to increase during the forecast period.

The ECG biometric technology is an ideal modality for auto as it supports multiple use cases and applications. The heartrate biometric also offers flexibility for auto OEMs in terms of how it is deployed, ranging from being used on a wearable device for car access control to being embedded into a car's steering wheel to support identification and health, wellness, and wellbeing (HWW) applications.

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) announced a collaboration with B-Secur Ltd to develop a complete biometric authentication solution for use in automotive vehicles. The combination of ADI's leading signal conditioning technology with B-Secur's electrocardiogram (ECG) biometric algorithms software would enable detection of driver readiness and wellness by monitoring the driver's vital signs for any irregularities.

Facial recognition has been gaining importance in the automotive sector. Automaker Subaru introduced facial recognition into its latest Forrester model. The system combines an infrared LED and a camera to monitor the driver for signs of inattention or sleepiness, warning them if needed. The system recognizes up to five individual drivers, so settings and preferences can be automatically adjusted for each person.

However, the incorporation of a fingerprint recognition system does not fully guarantee that the vehicle cannot be stolen by any thief. For example, in a case in the past where the car thieves in Malaysia bypassed the fingerprint security measure by cutting off the end of the car owner's index finger and using it to start the car.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the production unit of automotive has fallen steeply at the global level. According to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, EU-wide production losses due to factory shutdowns amount to at least 2,446,344 motor vehicles so far. In particular, biometric systems have been brought into the spotlight as a key technology for early detection, patient screening, and public safety monitoring in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19, however, in the automobile sector, the demand reduced drastically due to low production of automotive and disruptions in the supply chain.

