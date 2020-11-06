Dublin, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mentorship for Technical analysis" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A Mentor is the Key to become a Disciplined Trader.



This Mentorship Program is starting from November 2020 onwards for a period of 3 months. As a trader, the most important aspect is to manage risk and to have a clear trade plan. There are various methods that are available to read the market but a mentor who has decades of experience act as a guide for the application of these methods in a disciplined way.



In this Mentorship Program you will get access to:

32 hours of training (4 days) for the most desired training of Mastering Technical analysis and Mastering Elliott wave

22 hours of online access of the Advanced Technical analysis module + Elliott wave video links

Access to past research reports enhancing the learning

3 months of Mentorship online sessions - 3 Saturdays in a month, 3 hours each Saturday

Recordings of the sessions will be made available for the period of 7 days so that the concept can be learned again and again until the next class

Access to a private group on Facebook and social media

Key Topics Covered:

Clear Trade Plan

Forecasting application of Elliott Wave Stock Selection

Option Trading

Positional to Intraday Trade Strategy

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p8gwof

