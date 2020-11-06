FORT WAYNE, Ind., Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Bradley, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRA) (“Vera Bradley” or the “Company”) is proud to announce that its Compact Organizer in Majestic Magenta will be included in this season’s FabFitFun Winter Box, available now. Every FabFitFun Box includes a curation of full-size products across beauty, fashion, fitness, home, tech, DIY and more. Vera Bradley’s multifunctional Compact Organizer can be used as a cosmetic bag, pen pouch or cord organizer, and is designed to fit perfectly inside a variety of Vera Bradley bags for easy travel. The outside of the Compact Organizer features a vibrant quilted magenta velvet, and the interior is lined with Vera Bradley’s newest breast cancer awareness pattern, Felicity Paisley Pink.



“FabFitFun curates an amazing assortment of products for its subscribers each season, and Vera Bradley is thrilled to partner with the FabFitFun team for their Winter Box,” noted Rob Wallstrom, Chief Executive Officer of Vera Bradley. “Our Compact Organizer in Majestic Magenta is sure to help FabFitFun subscribers make everyday organization feel a little luxe with its custom compartments and plush velvet fabrication!”

“This season, we’re making every day a special occasion with our theme of ‘Shimmer and Spice and Everything Nice,’” said Katie Rosen Kitchens, FabFitFun co-founder and Editor in Chief. “Whether you’re dolling yourself up for a virtual holiday party or spending time with your pod cozied around a fire, it’s a box of goodies to bring a little dose of happiness and those essentials for a holiday at home. It’s been a year of ups and downs, our self-care is more important than ever, and we hope that the Winter box will help you find some sparkle in everything you do this holiday season.”

Each season, FabFitFun partners with a new charity and this Winter, FabFitFun has teamed up with Katie Couric to support her charity, Stand Up to Cancer. SU2C is an organization enabling scientific breakthroughs by funding collaborative, multidisciplinary, multi-institutional scientific cancer research teams and investigators. With the help of their partners and the entertainment community, SU2C is able to bring widespread attention to cancer research and treatments. FabFitFun is proud to collaborate with SU2C to raise awareness about how the ongoing pandemic has affected cancer care. FabFitFun members will be able to donate to SU2C in $1 and $10 increments during the Add Ons portion of sales.



The FabFitFun Winter Box selections include products from around the world and 16 products coming from female founded brands.

About Vera Bradley, Inc.:

Vera Bradley, Inc. operates two unique lifestyle brands – Vera Bradley and Pura Vida. Vera Bradley and Pura Vida are complementary businesses, both with devoted, emotionally connected, and multi-generational female customer bases; alignment as causal, comfortable, affordable, and fun brands; positioning as “gifting” and socially-connected brands; strong, entrepreneurial cultures; a keen focus on community, charity, and social consciousness; multi-channel distribution strategies; and talented leadership teams aligned and committed to the long-term success of their brands.

Vera Bradley, based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, is a leading designer of women’s handbags, luggage and other travel items, fashion and home accessories, and unique gifts. Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the brand is known for its innovative designs, iconic patterns, and brilliant colors that inspire and connect women unlike any other brand in the global marketplace.

In July 2019, Vera Bradley, Inc. acquired a 75% interest in Creative Genius, Inc., which also operates under the name Pura Vida Bracelets (“Pura Vida”). Pura Vida, based in La Jolla, California, is a rapidly growing, digitally native, and highly engaging lifestyle brand founded in 2010 by friends Paul Goodman and Griffin Thall. Pura Vida has a differentiated and expanding offering of bracelets, jewelry, and other lifestyle accessories.

About FabFitFun:

Founded in 2010 by Co-CEOs Daniel and Michael Broukhim and Editor-in-Chief Katie Rosen Kitchens, FabFitFun is a lifestyle membership whose mission is to deliver happiness and wellbeing to everyone, everywhere. Its flagship product, the FabFitFun Box, delivers a curated collection of full-size products across beauty, fashion, fitness, wellness, home, and tech – each season. In addition to the Box, FabFitFun members receive access to year-round perks including FabFitFunTV, a streaming video service that offers on-demand wellness content, the FabFitFun online Community, members-only shopping experiences, and more. Join FabFitFun by visiting fabfitfun.com.

