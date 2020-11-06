Portland, Oregon, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Klersun today announced that it's expanding its processing facility to 15,000 square feet. The expansion will have a processing capability of 12,000 kg of distillate per month and it will be using proprietary in-house remediation techniques and specialize in distillation and post processing of a wide variety of Hemp Extracts, including Water Soluble Solutions. In addition, the expansion will be cGMP, Kosher and Organic Certified.

“There is a tremendous difference in product quality and product claims on the hemp extract market today, and that is inherently problematic for our customers” says Frederick Schilling, CEO at Klersun. “Klersun is part of the solution, not the problem. From the very beginning, Klersun has taken initiatives to lead the way in terms of product quality and safety, for the betterment of the entire industry.” says Frederick.

Addressing future FDA regulatory compliance is always a key concern of ingredient suppliers and manufacturers of both foods and dietary supplements. In general, there are two key regulatory pathways for these types of products: Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) or New Dietary Ingredient (NDI). In order to address the potential future regulatory path forward, Klersun proactively completed its safety assessment and self-affirmation that its Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract are Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS), and expects to complete the toxicological work required for a New Dietary Ingredient Notification (NDIN) in Q2 of 2021.

The new processing facility is estimated for completion in January of 2021, and it will be cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practice) certified. The company received its Organic Certification under the USDA National Organic Program on April 1st, 2020. The Organic certification covers it covers the Full Spectrum and Broad Spectrum Hemp Extracts in the Klersun product line.

About Klersun: Klersun is a producer of federally compliant, high quality hemp extracts, in Portland, Oregon. Klersun’s hemp extracts can be found in many leading retails brand’s products on the market today including skincare, body care, food and beverages. Klersun exports to multiple countries, including China and Switzerland.

Contact:

Carl Jonsson

Klersun

(877) 767-4367

carl.jonsson@klersun.com

Attachment