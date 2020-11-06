TAALERI PLC PRESS RELEASE 06 NOVEMBER 2020 AT 3:00 PM (EET)

Taaleri Wealth Management wins institutional investor survey

In the annual SFR interview survey conducted for the 21st time now, Taaleri Wealth Management was awarded the best ratings in its category. The survey interviews representatives from some 100 of Finland’s largest institutional investors.

The interviews took place during August–September mainly through Teams. According to SFR Managing Director Annukka Segersven, the interviews went well despite the exceptional circumstances, and the response rate was a full 100.

Taaleri received top grades for customer service and for taking an active view on markets, among other mentions. Taaleri’s resources were also rated the best. “It is great to see that our focus on institutional wealth management is paying off,” says Director, Institutional Asset Management Jouko Kantola.

The survey also looked at investors’ views on future trends. The popularity of alternative investment categories seems to continue, and infrastructure investments and unlisted real estate investments in Finland, for example, remained popular.

In the more traditional asset classes, the long-standing trend of expecting real activity from active funds seems to continue, and the role of ETF and index investments increases. “Taaleri is also an active player in responsible investment and we focus on impact investment, especially, which seeks not only returns but also measurable environmental or social benefits,” says Kantola.

