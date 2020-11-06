Dublin, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The autonomous mobile robots market is poised to grow by $2.79 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the good ROI of autonomous mobile robots and increasing offshore E&P programs.
This study identifies the miniaturization of sensors as one of the prime reasons driving the autonomous mobile robots market growth during the next few years.
The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The robust vendor analysis included in the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading autonomous mobile robots market vendors that include BA Systemes SAS, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Midea Group Co. Ltd., Mobile Industrial Robots AS, OMRON Corp., QinetiQ Ltd., Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., Thales Group, and The Boeing Co. Also, the autonomous mobile robots market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by End-User
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
