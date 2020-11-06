TELESTE CORPORATION MANAGER´S TRANSACTIONS 6.11.2020 AT 15:15


Teleste Oyj – Manager´s Transactions – Tianta Oy

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Tianta Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Korpimies, Vesa

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Teleste Oyj

LEI: 743700CJRQRU0007GN59

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700CJRQRU0007GN59_20201106121924_2

Transaction date: 2020-11-05

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007728

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 11,511 Unit price: 4.05 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 11,511 Volume weighted average price: 4.05 EUR


TELESTE CORPORATION

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

www.teleste.com