Over the years, the number of threats and incidents of drone and other aircraft warfare attacks have resulted in the development of counter-air defense systems that can either reduce the effectiveness of such attacks or can completely nullify them.Significant developments in air defense system technologies have also resulted in growing interest and escalating demand for advanced air defense systems for different military platforms such as airborne, ground, and naval. The advancements in air defense systems have further led to an increase in military budgets across the globe.

According to the Global Air Defense System Market report, the market for air defense systems is estimated to be around $36.53 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.25% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025.This market growth will be directed by factors such as technological innovation in air defense systems, growing defense spending, escalating geopolitical instability, and inclination toward indigenization.







Global air defense system marketgrowth is influenced by six leading technological trends outlined below. Other trends influencing the growth of the market include multiple-object kill vehicle, left of launch, electromagnetic railgun, space-based sensor layer, space-based interceptor layer, and hypersonic and ballistic tracking space sensor (HBTSS).



1. 4D Active Electronically Scanned Array Radar

The 4D Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar is the latest innovation in radar technology. It is designed for close- to long-range ground to air identification.



2. Counter Hypersonic Weapon System

Rapid advancements in the field of hypersonic weapon technology and the resultant strategic threat have made the development of counter hypersonic weapon systems a necessity.



3. Laser Based Missile Interception System



High energy laser weapons are developed with the aim to intercept and destroy threats from missiles, mortars, unmanned aerial vehicles, and other aerial threats.



4. High Power Microwave Weapon



High-power microwave (HPM) weapon signifies a class of non-lethal weapons designed to disable electronic systems of enemy drones with jolts of powerful electrical energy.



5. Boost Phase Laser Based Missile Defense System



Boost phase missile defense system is involved in the obliteration of a hostile missile during the earliest stages of its flight while it remains within the earth’s atmosphere. Slower and easier tracking of missiles is possible during the midcourse or terminal stage, thus making them vulnerable toward interception. Boost phase laser-based missile defense system are designed in such a way that they can eliminate missiles during this phase.



6. Neutral Particle Beam Weapons



Neutral particle beam weapon is a technology based on the propagation of neutron particles without an electric charge at a speed of light and direct them toward the target. Particle beams can be more effective than lasers because it can penetrate beyond the surface of the enemy’s missile, igniting its fuel supply, melting its mechanical components, and damaging its electronic system.



In addition, the market has several leading players that are competing actively to gain a maximum share of the market. Some of the leading players in the market include Lockheed Martin Corporation, Leonardo S.p.A, MBDA, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Rheinmetall AG, Saab AB, and Thales Group.





