Microsoft is partnering with satellite providers to help bring cloud computing to remote locations via its new modular data center. Modular data centers are self sufficient, transportable computing facilities which are designed for environments where it is difficult to supply reliable cloud connectivity. The Microsoft Azure Modular Data Center can operate in a range of environments where remote location, temperature or humidity levels would present a problem for traditional data centers. This enables it to be used as a mobile command center in scenarios like humanitarian assistance, mineral exploration or military missions.



Partnerships with satellite providers like Space X and SES Networks will provide modular data centers with broadband connectivity through Space X's Starlink and SES Networks 03B internet satellites. In the event of a network disruption, traffic will automatically be moved to a backup satellite connection so essential services can continue to run. Along with its satellite partners, Microsoft has also launched its Azure Space initiative to highlight Azure as a key provider of storage, connectivity, and cloud computing to the space industry.



