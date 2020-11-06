New York, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961070/?utm_source=GNW

7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$564.1 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Laser Based Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach US$301.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the RF Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $118.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.7% CAGR



The Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$118.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$99.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 3.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.



Ultrasound Devices Segment to Record 5.4% CAGR



In the global Ultrasound Devices segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$49.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$71.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$64.9 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 177-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Alma Lasers GMBH

Cutera, Inc.

Cynosure, Inc.

EL.EN S.p.A.

Fotona d.o.o.

Lumenis Ltd.

Lutronic Corporation

Lynton Lasers Ltd.

Sciton, Inc.

Solta Medical, Inc.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc.

Venus Concept







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961070/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Non-Surgical Skin

Tightening Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Non-Surgical Skin Tightening

Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Surgical Skin

Tightening Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Laser Based

Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Laser Based Devices by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Laser Based Devices by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for RF Devices by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for RF Devices by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for RF Devices by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Ultrasound

Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Ultrasound Devices by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Ultrasound Devices by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Devices by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Devices by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Devices by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Dermatology

Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Dermatology Clinics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Dermatology Clinics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Beauty Clinics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: World Historic Review for Beauty Clinics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Beauty Clinics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Non-Surgical Skin

Tightening Devices by Product Type - Laser Based Devices, RF

Devices, Ultrasound Devices and Other Devices - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Non-Surgical Skin Tightening

Devices by Product Type - Laser Based Devices, RF Devices,

Ultrasound Devices and Other Devices Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Non-Surgical Skin

Tightening Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Laser Based Devices, RF Devices, Ultrasound

Devices and Other Devices for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Non-Surgical Skin

Tightening Devices by End-Use - Dermatology Clinics and Beauty

Clinics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Non-Surgical Skin Tightening

Devices by End-Use - Dermatology Clinics and Beauty Clinics

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Non-Surgical Skin

Tightening Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Dermatology Clinics and Beauty Clinics for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Non-Surgical

Skin Tightening Devices by Product Type - Laser Based Devices,

RF Devices, Ultrasound Devices and Other Devices - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Non-Surgical Skin

Tightening Devices by Product Type - Laser Based Devices, RF

Devices, Ultrasound Devices and Other Devices Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Non-Surgical Skin

Tightening Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Laser Based Devices, RF Devices, Ultrasound

Devices and Other Devices for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Non-Surgical

Skin Tightening Devices by End-Use - Dermatology Clinics and

Beauty Clinics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Non-Surgical Skin

Tightening Devices by End-Use - Dermatology Clinics and Beauty

Clinics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Non-Surgical Skin

Tightening Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Dermatology Clinics and Beauty Clinics for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Non-Surgical Skin

Tightening Devices by Product Type - Laser Based Devices, RF

Devices, Ultrasound Devices and Other Devices - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Non-Surgical Skin

Tightening Devices by Product Type - Laser Based Devices, RF

Devices, Ultrasound Devices and Other Devices Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Non-Surgical Skin

Tightening Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Laser Based Devices, RF Devices, Ultrasound

Devices and Other Devices for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Non-Surgical Skin

Tightening Devices by End-Use - Dermatology Clinics and Beauty

Clinics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Non-Surgical Skin

Tightening Devices by End-Use - Dermatology Clinics and Beauty

Clinics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Non-Surgical Skin

Tightening Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Dermatology Clinics and Beauty Clinics for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 40: China Current & Future Analysis for Non-Surgical Skin

Tightening Devices by Product Type - Laser Based Devices, RF

Devices, Ultrasound Devices and Other Devices - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 41: China Historic Review for Non-Surgical Skin

Tightening Devices by Product Type - Laser Based Devices, RF

Devices, Ultrasound Devices and Other Devices Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Non-Surgical Skin

Tightening Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Laser Based Devices, RF Devices, Ultrasound

Devices and Other Devices for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Non-Surgical Skin

Tightening Devices by End-Use - Dermatology Clinics and Beauty

Clinics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 44: China Historic Review for Non-Surgical Skin

Tightening Devices by End-Use - Dermatology Clinics and Beauty

Clinics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Non-Surgical Skin

Tightening Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Dermatology Clinics and Beauty Clinics for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Non-Surgical

Skin Tightening Devices by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Non-Surgical Skin

Tightening Devices by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Non-Surgical Skin

Tightening Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Non-Surgical

Skin Tightening Devices by Product Type - Laser Based Devices,

RF Devices, Ultrasound Devices and Other Devices - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Non-Surgical Skin

Tightening Devices by Product Type - Laser Based Devices, RF

Devices, Ultrasound Devices and Other Devices Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Non-Surgical Skin

Tightening Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Laser Based Devices, RF Devices, Ultrasound

Devices and Other Devices for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Non-Surgical

Skin Tightening Devices by End-Use - Dermatology Clinics and

Beauty Clinics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Non-Surgical Skin

Tightening Devices by End-Use - Dermatology Clinics and Beauty

Clinics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Non-Surgical Skin

Tightening Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Dermatology Clinics and Beauty Clinics for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Non-Surgical

Skin Tightening Devices by Product Type - Laser Based Devices,

RF Devices, Ultrasound Devices and Other Devices - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 56: France Historic Review for Non-Surgical Skin

Tightening Devices by Product Type - Laser Based Devices, RF

Devices, Ultrasound Devices and Other Devices Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Non-Surgical Skin

Tightening Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Laser Based Devices, RF Devices, Ultrasound

Devices and Other Devices for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Non-Surgical

Skin Tightening Devices by End-Use - Dermatology Clinics and

Beauty Clinics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 59: France Historic Review for Non-Surgical Skin

Tightening Devices by End-Use - Dermatology Clinics and Beauty

Clinics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Non-Surgical Skin

Tightening Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Dermatology Clinics and Beauty Clinics for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Non-Surgical

Skin Tightening Devices by Product Type - Laser Based Devices,

RF Devices, Ultrasound Devices and Other Devices - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Non-Surgical Skin

Tightening Devices by Product Type - Laser Based Devices, RF

Devices, Ultrasound Devices and Other Devices Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Non-Surgical Skin

Tightening Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Laser Based Devices, RF Devices, Ultrasound

Devices and Other Devices for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Non-Surgical

Skin Tightening Devices by End-Use - Dermatology Clinics and

Beauty Clinics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Non-Surgical Skin

Tightening Devices by End-Use - Dermatology Clinics and Beauty

Clinics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Non-Surgical Skin

Tightening Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Dermatology Clinics and Beauty Clinics for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Non-Surgical Skin

Tightening Devices by Product Type - Laser Based Devices, RF

Devices, Ultrasound Devices and Other Devices - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Non-Surgical Skin

Tightening Devices by Product Type - Laser Based Devices, RF

Devices, Ultrasound Devices and Other Devices Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Non-Surgical Skin

Tightening Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Laser Based Devices, RF Devices, Ultrasound

Devices and Other Devices for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Non-Surgical Skin

Tightening Devices by End-Use - Dermatology Clinics and Beauty

Clinics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Non-Surgical Skin

Tightening Devices by End-Use - Dermatology Clinics and Beauty

Clinics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Non-Surgical Skin

Tightening Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Dermatology Clinics and Beauty Clinics for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Non-Surgical Skin

Tightening Devices by Product Type - Laser Based Devices, RF

Devices, Ultrasound Devices and Other Devices - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 74: UK Historic Review for Non-Surgical Skin Tightening

Devices by Product Type - Laser Based Devices, RF Devices,

Ultrasound Devices and Other Devices Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Non-Surgical Skin

Tightening Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Laser Based Devices, RF Devices, Ultrasound

Devices and Other Devices for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Non-Surgical Skin

Tightening Devices by End-Use - Dermatology Clinics and Beauty

Clinics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Non-Surgical Skin Tightening

Devices by End-Use - Dermatology Clinics and Beauty Clinics

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Non-Surgical Skin

Tightening Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Dermatology Clinics and Beauty Clinics for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 79: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Devices by Product Type - Laser

Based Devices, RF Devices, Ultrasound Devices and Other Devices -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 80: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Non-Surgical Skin

Tightening Devices by Product Type - Laser Based Devices, RF

Devices, Ultrasound Devices and Other Devices Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 81: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Non-Surgical

Skin Tightening Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Laser Based Devices, RF Devices, Ultrasound

Devices and Other Devices for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Devices by End-Use - Dermatology

Clinics and Beauty Clinics - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 83: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Non-Surgical Skin

Tightening Devices by End-Use - Dermatology Clinics and Beauty

Clinics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 84: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Non-Surgical

Skin Tightening Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Dermatology Clinics and Beauty Clinics for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 85: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Devices by Product Type - Laser

Based Devices, RF Devices, Ultrasound Devices and Other Devices -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 86: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Non-Surgical Skin

Tightening Devices by Product Type - Laser Based Devices, RF

Devices, Ultrasound Devices and Other Devices Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 87: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Non-Surgical

Skin Tightening Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Laser Based Devices, RF Devices, Ultrasound

Devices and Other Devices for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Devices by End-Use - Dermatology

Clinics and Beauty Clinics - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 89: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Non-Surgical Skin

Tightening Devices by End-Use - Dermatology Clinics and Beauty

Clinics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 90: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Non-Surgical

Skin Tightening Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Dermatology Clinics and Beauty Clinics for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 91: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Devices by Product Type - Laser

Based Devices, RF Devices, Ultrasound Devices and Other Devices -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 92: Rest of World Historic Review for Non-Surgical Skin

Tightening Devices by Product Type - Laser Based Devices, RF

Devices, Ultrasound Devices and Other Devices Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 93: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Surgical

Skin Tightening Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Laser Based Devices, RF Devices, Ultrasound

Devices and Other Devices for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Devices by End-Use - Dermatology

Clinics and Beauty Clinics - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 95: Rest of World Historic Review for Non-Surgical Skin

Tightening Devices by End-Use - Dermatology Clinics and Beauty

Clinics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 96: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Surgical

Skin Tightening Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Dermatology Clinics and Beauty Clinics for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961070/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001