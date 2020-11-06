KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genesis HealthCare (NYSE:GEN) (Genesis or the Company), one of the nation’s largest providers of post-acute care, today announced that it expects to release its third quarter ended September 30, 2020 results before the market opens on Monday, November 9, 2020. A conference call and webcast will also be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. To participate in the call, interested parties may dial (855) 849-2198 or listen to a live webcast and replay of the call on the Company’s website at http://www.genes i s hc c .com/investor-relations .



