New York, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nitinol Medical Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961068/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Nitinol Stents, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.7% CAGR and reach US$8.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Nitinol Guidewires segment is readjusted to a revised 7.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR



The Nitinol Medical Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.4% and 5.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR.



Nitinol Filters Segment to Record 6.7% CAGR



In the global Nitinol Filters segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.6 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 239-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Abbott Laboratories

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cook Medical, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961068/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Nitinol Medical Devices Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Nitinol Medical

Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Nitinol Medical Devices by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Nitinol Medical Devices

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Nitinol Stents by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Nitinol Stents by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Nitinol Stents by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Nitinol Guidewires

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Nitinol Guidewires by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Nitinol Guidewires by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Nitinol Filters

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Nitinol Filters by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Nitinol Filters by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Nitinol Basket by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Nitinol Basket by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Nitinol Basket by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Nitinol Catheters

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Nitinol Catheters by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Nitinol Catheters by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Product

Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Orthopedic by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 23: World Historic Review for Orthopedic by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Orthopedic by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Vascular by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 26: World Historic Review for Vascular by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Vascular by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Dental by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 29: World Historic Review for Dental by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Dental by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Gastroenterology

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 32: World Historic Review for Gastroenterology by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Gastroenterology by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027



Table 35: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 38: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Clinics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 41: World Historic Review for Clinics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Clinics by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: World Current & Future Analysis for Ambulatory

Surgical Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 44: World Historic Review for Ambulatory Surgical Centers

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Ambulatory Surgical

Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 47: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 48: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Nitinol Medical Devices Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 49: USA Current & Future Analysis for Nitinol Medical

Devices by Product Type - Nitinol Stents, Nitinol Guidewires,

Nitinol Filters, Nitinol Basket, Nitinol Catheters and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 50: USA Historic Review for Nitinol Medical Devices by

Product Type - Nitinol Stents, Nitinol Guidewires, Nitinol

Filters, Nitinol Basket, Nitinol Catheters and Other Product

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 51: USA 15-Year Perspective for Nitinol Medical Devices

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Nitinol Stents, Nitinol Guidewires, Nitinol Filters, Nitinol

Basket, Nitinol Catheters and Other Product Types for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: USA Current & Future Analysis for Nitinol Medical

Devices by Application - Orthopedic, Vascular, Dental,

Gastroenterology and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 53: USA Historic Review for Nitinol Medical Devices by

Application - Orthopedic, Vascular, Dental, Gastroenterology

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 54: USA 15-Year Perspective for Nitinol Medical Devices

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Orthopedic, Vascular, Dental, Gastroenterology and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: USA Current & Future Analysis for Nitinol Medical

Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical

Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 56: USA Historic Review for Nitinol Medical Devices by

End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 57: USA 15-Year Perspective for Nitinol Medical Devices

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 58: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Nitinol Medical

Devices by Product Type - Nitinol Stents, Nitinol Guidewires,

Nitinol Filters, Nitinol Basket, Nitinol Catheters and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Nitinol Medical Devices by

Product Type - Nitinol Stents, Nitinol Guidewires, Nitinol

Filters, Nitinol Basket, Nitinol Catheters and Other Product

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 60: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Nitinol Medical

Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Nitinol Stents, Nitinol Guidewires, Nitinol Filters,

Nitinol Basket, Nitinol Catheters and Other Product Types for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Nitinol Medical

Devices by Application - Orthopedic, Vascular, Dental,

Gastroenterology and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 62: Canada Historic Review for Nitinol Medical Devices by

Application - Orthopedic, Vascular, Dental, Gastroenterology

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 63: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Nitinol Medical

Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Orthopedic, Vascular, Dental, Gastroenterology and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Nitinol Medical

Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical

Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 65: Canada Historic Review for Nitinol Medical Devices by

End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 66: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Nitinol Medical

Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 67: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Nitinol Medical

Devices by Product Type - Nitinol Stents, Nitinol Guidewires,

Nitinol Filters, Nitinol Basket, Nitinol Catheters and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Nitinol Medical Devices by

Product Type - Nitinol Stents, Nitinol Guidewires, Nitinol

Filters, Nitinol Basket, Nitinol Catheters and Other Product

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 69: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Nitinol Medical Devices

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Nitinol Stents, Nitinol Guidewires, Nitinol Filters, Nitinol

Basket, Nitinol Catheters and Other Product Types for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Nitinol Medical

Devices by Application - Orthopedic, Vascular, Dental,

Gastroenterology and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 71: Japan Historic Review for Nitinol Medical Devices by

Application - Orthopedic, Vascular, Dental, Gastroenterology

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 72: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Nitinol Medical Devices

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Orthopedic, Vascular, Dental, Gastroenterology and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Nitinol Medical

Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical

Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 74: Japan Historic Review for Nitinol Medical Devices by

End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 75: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Nitinol Medical Devices

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 76: China Current & Future Analysis for Nitinol Medical

Devices by Product Type - Nitinol Stents, Nitinol Guidewires,

Nitinol Filters, Nitinol Basket, Nitinol Catheters and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 77: China Historic Review for Nitinol Medical Devices by

Product Type - Nitinol Stents, Nitinol Guidewires, Nitinol

Filters, Nitinol Basket, Nitinol Catheters and Other Product

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 78: China 15-Year Perspective for Nitinol Medical Devices

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Nitinol Stents, Nitinol Guidewires, Nitinol Filters, Nitinol

Basket, Nitinol Catheters and Other Product Types for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: China Current & Future Analysis for Nitinol Medical

Devices by Application - Orthopedic, Vascular, Dental,

Gastroenterology and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 80: China Historic Review for Nitinol Medical Devices by

Application - Orthopedic, Vascular, Dental, Gastroenterology

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 81: China 15-Year Perspective for Nitinol Medical Devices

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Orthopedic, Vascular, Dental, Gastroenterology and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: China Current & Future Analysis for Nitinol Medical

Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical

Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 83: China Historic Review for Nitinol Medical Devices by

End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 84: China 15-Year Perspective for Nitinol Medical Devices

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Nitinol Medical Devices Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 85: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Nitinol Medical

Devices by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Nitinol Medical Devices by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Nitinol Medical

Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Nitinol Medical

Devices by Product Type - Nitinol Stents, Nitinol Guidewires,

Nitinol Filters, Nitinol Basket, Nitinol Catheters and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Nitinol Medical Devices by

Product Type - Nitinol Stents, Nitinol Guidewires, Nitinol

Filters, Nitinol Basket, Nitinol Catheters and Other Product

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 90: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Nitinol Medical

Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Nitinol Stents, Nitinol Guidewires, Nitinol Filters,

Nitinol Basket, Nitinol Catheters and Other Product Types for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Nitinol Medical

Devices by Application - Orthopedic, Vascular, Dental,

Gastroenterology and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 92: Europe Historic Review for Nitinol Medical Devices by

Application - Orthopedic, Vascular, Dental, Gastroenterology

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 93: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Nitinol Medical

Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Orthopedic, Vascular, Dental, Gastroenterology and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Nitinol Medical

Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical

Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 95: Europe Historic Review for Nitinol Medical Devices by

End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 96: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Nitinol Medical

Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 97: France Current & Future Analysis for Nitinol Medical

Devices by Product Type - Nitinol Stents, Nitinol Guidewires,

Nitinol Filters, Nitinol Basket, Nitinol Catheters and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 98: France Historic Review for Nitinol Medical Devices by

Product Type - Nitinol Stents, Nitinol Guidewires, Nitinol

Filters, Nitinol Basket, Nitinol Catheters and Other Product

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 99: France 15-Year Perspective for Nitinol Medical

Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Nitinol Stents, Nitinol Guidewires, Nitinol Filters,

Nitinol Basket, Nitinol Catheters and Other Product Types for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: France Current & Future Analysis for Nitinol Medical

Devices by Application - Orthopedic, Vascular, Dental,

Gastroenterology and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 101: France Historic Review for Nitinol Medical Devices

by Application - Orthopedic, Vascular, Dental, Gastroenterology

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 102: France 15-Year Perspective for Nitinol Medical

Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Orthopedic, Vascular, Dental, Gastroenterology and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: France Current & Future Analysis for Nitinol Medical

Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical

Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 104: France Historic Review for Nitinol Medical Devices

by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 105: France 15-Year Perspective for Nitinol Medical

Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 106: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Nitinol

Medical Devices by Product Type - Nitinol Stents, Nitinol

Guidewires, Nitinol Filters, Nitinol Basket, Nitinol Catheters

and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 107: Germany Historic Review for Nitinol Medical Devices

by Product Type - Nitinol Stents, Nitinol Guidewires, Nitinol

Filters, Nitinol Basket, Nitinol Catheters and Other Product

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 108: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Nitinol Medical

Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Nitinol Stents, Nitinol Guidewires, Nitinol Filters,

Nitinol Basket, Nitinol Catheters and Other Product Types for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 109: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Nitinol

Medical Devices by Application - Orthopedic, Vascular, Dental,

Gastroenterology and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 110: Germany Historic Review for Nitinol Medical Devices

by Application - Orthopedic, Vascular, Dental, Gastroenterology

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 111: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Nitinol Medical

Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Orthopedic, Vascular, Dental, Gastroenterology and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 112: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Nitinol

Medical Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory

Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 113: Germany Historic Review for Nitinol Medical Devices

by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 114: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Nitinol Medical

Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 115: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Nitinol Medical

Devices by Product Type - Nitinol Stents, Nitinol Guidewires,

Nitinol Filters, Nitinol Basket, Nitinol Catheters and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 116: Italy Historic Review for Nitinol Medical Devices by

Product Type - Nitinol Stents, Nitinol Guidewires, Nitinol

Filters, Nitinol Basket, Nitinol Catheters and Other Product

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 117: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Nitinol Medical

Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Nitinol Stents, Nitinol Guidewires, Nitinol Filters,

Nitinol Basket, Nitinol Catheters and Other Product Types for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 118: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Nitinol Medical

Devices by Application - Orthopedic, Vascular, Dental,

Gastroenterology and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 119: Italy Historic Review for Nitinol Medical Devices by

Application - Orthopedic, Vascular, Dental, Gastroenterology

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 120: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Nitinol Medical

Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Orthopedic, Vascular, Dental, Gastroenterology and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 121: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Nitinol Medical

Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical

Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 122: Italy Historic Review for Nitinol Medical Devices by

End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 123: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Nitinol Medical

Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 124: UK Current & Future Analysis for Nitinol Medical

Devices by Product Type - Nitinol Stents, Nitinol Guidewires,

Nitinol Filters, Nitinol Basket, Nitinol Catheters and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 125: UK Historic Review for Nitinol Medical Devices by

Product Type - Nitinol Stents, Nitinol Guidewires, Nitinol

Filters, Nitinol Basket, Nitinol Catheters and Other Product

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 126: UK 15-Year Perspective for Nitinol Medical Devices

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Nitinol Stents, Nitinol Guidewires, Nitinol Filters, Nitinol

Basket, Nitinol Catheters and Other Product Types for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 127: UK Current & Future Analysis for Nitinol Medical

Devices by Application - Orthopedic, Vascular, Dental,

Gastroenterology and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 128: UK Historic Review for Nitinol Medical Devices by

Application - Orthopedic, Vascular, Dental, Gastroenterology

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 129: UK 15-Year Perspective for Nitinol Medical Devices



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961068/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001