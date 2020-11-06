Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CentralReach, the leading provider of electronic medical record (EMR) software and services for applied behavior analysis (ABA) clinicians and educators to produce superior outcomes for people with autism, announced it successfully completed a Service Organization and Controls (SOC) 2 audit. The audit was validated by independent accounting firm, BDO. The process revealed that the company's operational policies, research and development functions, data protection, and privacy protocols met or exceeded the highest security standards and is wholly committed to safeguarding client data.

"CentralReach has always strived to maintain the highest levels of privacy and data security in our products and services, including industry-leading systems security, policies, practices and procedures. We are proud to have completed our recent SOC audit, which is widely considered to be the leading benchmark for data security in technology companies," stated CentralReach Chief Legal and Compliance Officer, Perry Pappas. "Successful completion of this audit verifies our ability to deliver best-in-class healthcare technology solutions that exceed customer expectations when it comes to safeguarding their data and is yet another example of how we follow industry best practices."

CentralReach also follows other industry best practices including HIPAA standards, verified by BDO as well, and TRUSTe certification of its privacy policies and practices.

Impact on Customers

CentralReach solutions are used by nearly 1,300 behavioral health providers globally. SOC 2 certification provides customers with complete assurance that CentralReach is taking every possible action to protect their data.

"Since 2012, CentralReach has been built on a foundation of trust, security, and results. We continue to deliver on these promises through ongoing investment in initiatives that enhance the security and performance of our software and services," said Chris Sullens, CEO of CentralReach. "We are proud to be the only ABA EMR software organization with a SOC 2 certification and look forward to continuing to lead the field with future advancements in the realm of data privacy, protection, and security."

More about SOC Certification

Service Organization and Controls (SOC) are assurance reports, which provide industry-wide acknowledgement that an organization adheres to trust service principles. These principles and controls are set by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). SOC reports deliver valuable information for clients and partners, enabling them to assess the quality of security provided by providers.

For more information about CentalReach’s security and privacy programs, please visit CentralReach’s security page at centralreach.com/security.

About CentralReach

CentralReach is the leading provider of end-to-end EMR, practice management, and clinical solutions that enable applied behavior analysis (ABA) clinicians and educators to produce superior outcomes for people with autism. The company is revolutionizing the ABA space with cutting-edge solutions including precision teaching, clinical data collection, scheduling, billing, learning management, fully digital evidence-based programming and more. Trusted by more than 85,000 clinicians and educators, CentralReach is committed to ongoing product improvement, market-leading industry expertise, world-class client satisfaction, and support of the ABA community to propel industry practitioners into a new era of excellence. For more information, please visit centralreach.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and, Twitter @CentralReach.

CentralReach PR CentralReach 800-939-5414 pr@centralreach.com