New York, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Night Vision (IR) Surveillance cameras Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961067/?utm_source=GNW
7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$211.5 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 23.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Box Cameras, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 21.5% CAGR and reach US$67.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Dome Cameras segment is readjusted to a revised 25% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $14.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 22.9% CAGR
The Night Vision (IR) Surveillance cameras market in the U.S. is estimated at US$14.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$37.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 22.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 20.8% and 20.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.5% CAGR.
Bullet Cameras Segment to Record 23.4% CAGR
In the global Bullet Cameras segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 23.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$11.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$48.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$25.1 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 184-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961067/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Night Vision (IR) Surveillance cameras Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Night Vision (IR) Surveillance cameras Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Night Vision (IR) Surveillance cameras Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: Box Cameras (Shape) World Market by Region/Country in
US$: 2020 to 2027
Table 4: Box Cameras (Shape) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: Dome Cameras (Shape) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027
Table 6: Dome Cameras (Shape) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Bullet Cameras (Shape) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Bullet Cameras (Shape) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 9: PTZ (Pan, Tilt and Zoom) (Type) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027
Table 10: PTZ (Pan, Tilt and Zoom) (Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 11: Fixed (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$:
2020 to 2027
Table 12: Fixed (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage
by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Retail (End-Use Application) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Retail (End-Use Application) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 15: Business Organizations (End-Use Application) Market
Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ by Region/Country: 2020
to 2027
Table 16: Business Organizations (End-Use Application) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS
2027
Table 17: Transportation (End-Use Application) World Market by
Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027
Table 18: Transportation (End-Use Application) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Public Sector and Defense (End-Use Application)
Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Public Sector and Defense (End-Use Application)
Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS
2027
Table 21: Industrial (End-Use Application) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027
Table 22: Industrial (End-Use Application) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 23: Stadiums (End-Use Application) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027
Table 24: Stadiums (End-Use Application) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Night Vision (IR) Surveillance cameras Market Share (in %)
by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States Night Vision (IR) Surveillance cameras
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ by Shape: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: United States Night Vision (IR) Surveillance cameras
Market Share Breakdown by Shape: 2020 VS 2027
Table 27: United States Night Vision (IR) Surveillance cameras
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 28: United States Night Vision (IR) Surveillance cameras
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 29: United States Night Vision (IR) Surveillance cameras
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ by End-Use Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 30: United States Night Vision (IR) Surveillance cameras
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use Application: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Night Vision (IR) Surveillance cameras
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Shape: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Night Vision (IR) Surveillance cameras Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Shape for 2020
and 2027
Table 33: Canadian Night Vision (IR) Surveillance cameras
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 34: Night Vision (IR) Surveillance cameras Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020
and 2027
Table 35: Canadian Night Vision (IR) Surveillance cameras
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 36: Night Vision (IR) Surveillance cameras Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by End-Use
Application for 2020 and 2027
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Market for Night Vision (IR) Surveillance
cameras: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Shape
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Japanese Night Vision (IR) Surveillance cameras
Market Share Analysis by Shape: 2020 VS 2027
Table 39: Japanese Market for Night Vision (IR) Surveillance
cameras: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 40: Japanese Night Vision (IR) Surveillance cameras
Market Share Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 41: Japanese Market for Night Vision (IR) Surveillance
cameras: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by
End-Use Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 42: Japanese Night Vision (IR) Surveillance cameras
Market Share Analysis by End-Use Application: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Night Vision (IR) Surveillance cameras Market
Growth Prospects in US$ by Shape for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Chinese Night Vision (IR) Surveillance cameras Market
by Shape: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 45: Chinese Night Vision (IR) Surveillance cameras Market
Growth Prospects in US$ by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 46: Chinese Night Vision (IR) Surveillance cameras Market
by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 47: Chinese Night Vision (IR) Surveillance cameras Market
Growth Prospects in US$ by End-Use Application for the Period
2020-2027
Table 48: Chinese Night Vision (IR) Surveillance cameras Market
by End-Use Application: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020
and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Night Vision (IR) Surveillance cameras Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 49: European Night Vision (IR) Surveillance cameras
Market Demand Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 50: European Night Vision (IR) Surveillance cameras
Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 51: European Night Vision (IR) Surveillance cameras
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Shape: 2020-2027
Table 52: European Night Vision (IR) Surveillance cameras
Market Share Breakdown by Shape: 2020 VS 2027
Table 53: European Night Vision (IR) Surveillance cameras
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2020-2027
Table 54: European Night Vision (IR) Surveillance cameras
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Night Vision (IR) Surveillance cameras
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use Application:
2020-2027
Table 56: European Night Vision (IR) Surveillance cameras
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use Application: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 57: Night Vision (IR) Surveillance cameras Market in
France by Shape: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 58: French Night Vision (IR) Surveillance cameras Market
Share Analysis by Shape: 2020 VS 2027
Table 59: Night Vision (IR) Surveillance cameras Market in
France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period
2020-2027
Table 60: French Night Vision (IR) Surveillance cameras Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Night Vision (IR) Surveillance cameras Market in
France by End-Use Application: Estimates and Projections in US$
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: French Night Vision (IR) Surveillance cameras Market
Share Analysis by End-Use Application: 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 63: Night Vision (IR) Surveillance cameras Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by
Shape for the Period 2020-2027
Table 64: German Night Vision (IR) Surveillance cameras Market
Share Breakdown by Shape: 2020 VS 2027
Table 65: Night Vision (IR) Surveillance cameras Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 66: German Night Vision (IR) Surveillance cameras Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Night Vision (IR) Surveillance cameras Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by
End-Use Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: German Night Vision (IR) Surveillance cameras Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use Application: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 69: Italian Night Vision (IR) Surveillance cameras Market
Growth Prospects in US$ by Shape for the Period 2020-2027
Table 70: Italian Night Vision (IR) Surveillance cameras Market
by Shape: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 71: Italian Night Vision (IR) Surveillance cameras Market
Growth Prospects in US$ by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 72: Italian Night Vision (IR) Surveillance cameras Market
by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 73: Italian Night Vision (IR) Surveillance cameras Market
Growth Prospects in US$ by End-Use Application for the Period
2020-2027
Table 74: Italian Night Vision (IR) Surveillance cameras Market
by End-Use Application: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020
and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 75: United Kingdom Market for Night Vision (IR)
Surveillance cameras: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
US$ by Shape for the Period 2020-2027
Table 76: United Kingdom Night Vision (IR) Surveillance cameras
Market Share Analysis by Shape: 2020 VS 2027
Table 77: United Kingdom Market for Night Vision (IR)
Surveillance cameras: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
US$ by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 78: United Kingdom Night Vision (IR) Surveillance cameras
Market Share Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Night Vision (IR)
Surveillance cameras: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
US$ by End-Use Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: United Kingdom Night Vision (IR) Surveillance cameras
Market Share Analysis by End-Use Application: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 81: Rest of Europe Night Vision (IR) Surveillance cameras
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Shape: 2020-2027
Table 82: Rest of Europe Night Vision (IR) Surveillance cameras
Market Share Breakdown by Shape: 2020 VS 2027
Table 83: Rest of Europe Night Vision (IR) Surveillance cameras
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2020-2027
Table 84: Rest of Europe Night Vision (IR) Surveillance cameras
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Rest of Europe Night Vision (IR) Surveillance cameras
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use Application:
2020-2027
Table 86: Rest of Europe Night Vision (IR) Surveillance cameras
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use Application: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 87: Night Vision (IR) Surveillance cameras Market in
Asia-Pacific by Shape: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 88: Asia-Pacific Night Vision (IR) Surveillance cameras
Market Share Analysis by Shape: 2020 VS 2027
Table 89: Night Vision (IR) Surveillance cameras Market in
Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Night Vision (IR) Surveillance cameras
Market Share Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Night Vision (IR) Surveillance cameras Market in
Asia-Pacific by End-Use Application: Estimates and Projections
in US$ for the Period 2020-2027
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Night Vision (IR) Surveillance cameras
Market Share Analysis by End-Use Application: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 93: Rest of World Night Vision (IR) Surveillance cameras
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Shape: 2020 to 2027
Table 94: Night Vision (IR) Surveillance cameras Market in Rest
of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Shape for 2020
and 2027
Table 95: Rest of World Night Vision (IR) Surveillance cameras
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 96: Night Vision (IR) Surveillance cameras Market in Rest
of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020
and 2027
Table 97: Rest of World Night Vision (IR) Surveillance cameras
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 98: Night Vision (IR) Surveillance cameras Market in Rest
of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by End-Use
Application for 2020 and 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 48
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961067/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: