SEMINOLE, Fla., Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, payable November 30, 2020, to shareholders of record as of November 16, 2020.

“Despite this unique and challenging market environment, we delivered strong operating results, increased cash flow generated from operations and lowered our debt leverage position,” said Michael Benstock, Chief Executive officer. “On behalf of our Board of Directors, we are pleased to continue our long legacy of shareholder return and declare our quarterly dividend, which reflects our continued confidence in our long-term growth outlook for the business. We want to reiterate our view that a sustainable recurring dividend is an important component of SGC’s value proposition.”



