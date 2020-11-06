Management Board of joint stock company “VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA”, registration number: 40003031676, legal address: 13 Cempu iela, Valmiera, Latvia, LV-4201 (hereafter – the Company), considering the COVID-19 pandemic, with the aim to preserve health of shareholders, the Company’s employees as well as public in general, encourages all shareholders to participate in the Annual general meeting of shareholders to be held on November 25, 2020 in a written mode prior to the shareholders meeting by filling in voting form which is attached to this notification and also will available on website the Company – www.valmiera-glass.com , on website of the central storage of regulated information - www.oricgs.lv and website of joint stock company “Nasdaq Riga” - www.nasdaqbaltic.com .

We kindly ask completed voting form and send:

electronically signed with the electronic signature to the Company's e-mail address Ilze.Saviele@valmiera-glass.com ; or

; or in paper form signed to the postal address of the company: Cempu iela 13, Valmiera, Latvia, LV-4201. In this case, the voting form should be notarized or with the attached shareholder’s contact information (telephone number and email addresses) in order to let the Company's Management Board to identify the shareholder.

A shareholder who has voted prior to the shareholders meeting may request the Company to confirm receipt of the voting form. The Company shall send the shareholder confirmation without delay after receiving the shareholder's voting form.

The voting will take into account all duly completed voting from received by the Company till November 24, 2020.

Announcement and annual reports for year 2019 (Separate and consolidated audited annual report, Corporate governance report, Environmental, social and corporate governance report) available HERE.

