4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Topical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.4% CAGR and reach US$3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Oral segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.3% CAGR
The Nanoemulsions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.2% and 6.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.4% CAGR.
Parenteral Segment to Record 8.9% CAGR
In the global Parenteral segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 153-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Nanoemulsion Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Nanoemulsions Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Nanoemulsions Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: Topical (Route of Administration) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 4: Topical (Route of Administration) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: Oral (Route of Administration) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 6: Oral (Route of Administration) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Parenteral (Route of Administration) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Parenteral (Route of Administration) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 9: Nasal (Route of Administration) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 10: Nasal (Route of Administration) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 11: Steroids (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 12: Steroids (Application) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Anesthetics (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 14: Anesthetics (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027
Table 15: NSAIDs (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 16: NSAIDs (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 17: Immunosuppressant (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 18: Immunosuppressant (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Antiretroviral (Application) Global Market Estimates
& Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 20: Antiretroviral (Application) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 21: Antimicrobials (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 22: Antimicrobials (Application) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 23: Vasodilators (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 24: Vasodilators (Application) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Nanoemulsion Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States Nanoemulsions Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Route of Administration: 2020 to
2027
Table 26: United States Nanoemulsions Market Share Breakdown by
Route of Administration: 2020 VS 2027
Table 27: United States Nanoemulsions Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 28: Nanoemulsions Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 29: Canadian Nanoemulsions Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Route of Administration: 2020 to 2027
Table 30: Nanoemulsions Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Route of Administration for 2020 and 2027
Table 31: Canadian Nanoemulsions Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Canadian Nanoemulsions Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 33: Japanese Market for Nanoemulsions: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Route of
Administration for the Period 2020-2027
Table 34: Japanese Nanoemulsions Market Share Analysis by Route
of Administration: 2020 VS 2027
Table 35: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Nanoemulsions in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 36: Nanoemulsions Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 37: Chinese Nanoemulsions Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Route of Administration for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Chinese Nanoemulsions Market by Route of
Administration: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 39: Chinese Demand for Nanoemulsions in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 40: Chinese Nanoemulsions Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Nanoemulsion Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 41: European Nanoemulsions Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 42: European Nanoemulsions Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: European Nanoemulsions Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Route of Administration: 2020-2027
Table 44: European Nanoemulsions Market Share Breakdown by
Route of Administration: 2020 VS 2027
Table 45: European Nanoemulsions Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 46: European Nanoemulsions Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 47: Nanoemulsions Market in France by Route of
Administration: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 48: French Nanoemulsions Market Share Analysis by Route
of Administration: 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: Nanoemulsions Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 50: French Nanoemulsions Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year
Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027
GERMANY
Table 51: Nanoemulsions Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Route of Administration
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 52: German Nanoemulsions Market Share Breakdown by Route
of Administration: 2020 VS 2027
Table 53: Nanoemulsions Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 54: Nanoemulsions Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 55: Italian Nanoemulsions Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Route of Administration for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Italian Nanoemulsions Market by Route of
Administration: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 57: Italian Demand for Nanoemulsions in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 58: Italian Nanoemulsions Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 59: United Kingdom Market for Nanoemulsions: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Route of
Administration for the Period 2020-2027
Table 60: United Kingdom Nanoemulsions Market Share Analysis by
Route of Administration: 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Nanoemulsions in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Nanoemulsions Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 63: Rest of Europe Nanoemulsions Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Route of Administration: 2020-2027
Table 64: Rest of Europe Nanoemulsions Market Share Breakdown
by Route of Administration: 2020 VS 2027
Table 65: Rest of Europe Nanoemulsions Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 66: Rest of Europe Nanoemulsions Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Nanoemulsions Market in Asia-Pacific by Route of
Administration: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Asia-Pacific Nanoemulsions Market Share Analysis by
Route of Administration: 2020 VS 2027
Table 69: Nanoemulsions Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 70: Asia-Pacific Nanoemulsions Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 71: Rest of World Nanoemulsions Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Route of Administration: 2020 to
2027
Table 72: Nanoemulsions Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Route of Administration for 2020
and 2027
Table 73: Rest of World Nanoemulsions Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: Rest of World Nanoemulsions Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 43
