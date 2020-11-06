WASHINGTON, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McWilliams Ballard is thrilled to announce the commencement of sales at 1112 Fifth Street NW, a new boutique condominium in the vibrant Mount Vernon Triangle neighborhood of Northwest Washington.

1112 Fifth features eight new construction residences with historic roots and modern details throughout. With a variety of one-, two-, and three-bedroom floorplans, each home at 1112 Fifth has been carefully curated to support an active lifestyle with quick access to the best of Northwest Washington, just moments to Chinatown, Shaw, and Downtown DC.

Developed by a partnership of local real estate developers with 50 years in the real estate industry, no detail at 1112 Fifth Street has been overlooked. “We’re exceptionally proud to bring this project to the market. Like all of our deals, we’ve been working with the development team for months to ensure we deliver a product that meets demand in this incredibly desirable neighborhood.”- Ross McWilliams

McWilliams|Ballard, based in Alexandria, Virginia, is a real estate sales and marketing firm specializing in the sales and marketing of new condominiums, townhomes and mixed-use communities. During its 24-year history, McWilliams|Ballard has worked in 13 states nationwide, creating partnerships with developers and builders to provide sales and marketing solutions from project inception to the final closed sale. In addition, the firm also provides consultation and market research used by some of the most renowned developers and investment groups in the country.

