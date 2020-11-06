The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Grigeo, legal entity code 110012450, registered office: Vilniaus g. 10, Grigiškės, Vilniaus m. sav., Lithuania (hereinafter – the Company), is convened by initiative and the decision of the Board of the Company on 30 November 2020, at 9.00 a.m.



The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders will be held at the Company’s Office at Vilniaus g. 10, Grigiškės, Vilniaus m. sav., Lithuania

The accounting day of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders is 23 November, 2020. Persons who were shareholders of the Company at the close of the accounting day of the Meeting shall have the right to attend and vote at the General Meeting of Shareholders in person or may authorise other persons to vote for them as proxies or may conclude an agreement on the disposal of the voting right with third parties.

The agenda of the Meeting:

1. Election of the Company's audit company and determination of payment terms for audit services.

Due to the current situation with COVID-19 disease (coronavirus infection), it will be possible to participate at the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders only in writing in advance by filling in the general ballot paper and submitting it to the Company following the procedure established in this notice.

The general ballot paper is provided on the Company's website www.grigeo.lt under the heading "For Investors". If the person who had completed the general ballot paper is not a shareholder, the completed general ballot paper must be accompanied by a document confirming the right to vote. The duly completed, printed and signed general ballot paper must be sent by mail to the Company's Office at Vilniaus g. 10, Grigiškės, Vilniaus m. sav., Lithuania not later than on the last business day before the General Meeting of Shareholders. The shareholder or his authorized person may also sign the duly completed general ballot paper with a qualified electronic signature developed by safe signature equipment and approved by a qualified certificate effective in the Republic of Lithuania and send it to the Company by e-mail info@grigeo.lt not later than on the last business day before the General Meeting of Shareholders.

The Company is not providing the possibility to attend and vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders by means of electronic communications.

A shareholder entitled to participate in the General Meeting of Shareholders shall have the right to authorise, in writing, a natural or legal person to participate and vote on his behalf at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. Such a written authorisation must be approved in accordance with the procedure laid down in legal acts. Shareholder entitled to participate in the General Meeting of Shareholders shall also have the right to authorise, by means of electronic communications, a natural or legal person to participate and vote on his behalf at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. Such a proxy of the shareholder need not be certified by a notary. The power of attorney issued through electronic communication means must be confirmed by the shareholder with a safe electronic signature developed by safe signature equipment and approved by a qualified certificate effective in the Republic of Lithuania. The proxy given by means of electronic communications and the notice of the given proxy shall be submitted to the Company by e-mail info@grigeo.lt not later than on the last business day before the General Meeting of Shareholders. The authorised person shall have the same rights as would be held by the shareholder represented by him, unless the issued authorisation or laws provide for narrower rights of the authorised person. The Company has not set the proxy form.

Shareholders who hold shares carrying at least 1/20 of all the votes, have a right of proposing to supplement the agenda of the General Meeting of Shareholders. Draft decisions on the proposed issues or, when it is not mandatory to adopt decisions, explanatory notes on each proposed issue of the agenda of the General Meeting of Shareholders must be presented alongside with the proposal. Proposals to the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders shall be submitted in writing by e-mail to info@grigeo.lt or delivered or sent by mail to the Company's office at Vilniaus g. 10, Grigiškės, Vilniaus m. sav., Lithuania. The agenda will be supplemented if the proposal is received not later than 14 days before the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

Shareholders who hold shares carrying at least 1/20 of all votes, have a right of proposing draft decisions on the issues already included in the agenda of the General Meeting of Shareholders, to nominate the audit firm. The proposed draft decisions at any time before the General Meeting of Shareholders must be presented in writing by sending them by mail by e-mail info@grigeo.lt or delivering or sending by mail to the Company's office at Vilniaus g. 10, Grigiškės, Vilniaus m. sav., Lithuania.

Shareholders have the right to ask questions concerning the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in advance. Questions may be submitted by e-mail to info@grigeo.lt or delivered or sent by mail to the Company's office at Vilniaus g. 10, Grigiškės, Vilniaus m. sav., Lithuania not later than 24 November, 2020. Responses of a general character shall be posted on the Company's website www.grigeo.lt, under the heading "For Investors". The Company will not respond personally to the shareholder if the respective information is presented on the Company's website www.grigeo.lt.

The shareholders can get acquainted with the documents held by the Company related to the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, draft resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, and other documents to be submitted to the General Meeting of Shareholders as well as to get information regarding execution of the shareholders’ rights on the Company's website www.grigeo.lt, under the heading "For Investors".

The total number of the Company's shares and the number of shares granting voting rights during the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders is the same and amounts to 65,700,000. ISIN code of the Company’s shares is LT0000102030.

All the information regarding the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders is presented on the Company's website www.grigeo.lt, under the heading "For Investors" or provided by telephone

+370 5 243 5801.

Gintautas Pangonis

President of AB Grigeo

+370 5 243 5801

Attachments