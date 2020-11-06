New York, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nanoclay Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961056/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Kaolinite, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.6% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Smectite segment is readjusted to a revised 12.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $534.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.8% CAGR
The Nanoclay market in the U.S. is estimated at US$534.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$672.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.8% and 9.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.2% CAGR.
Other Product Types Segment to Record 8.6% CAGR
In the global Other Product Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$135.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$239.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$452.9 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 150-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Nanoclay Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 2: Nanoclay Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: Kaolinite (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 4: Kaolinite (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: Smectite (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 6: Smectite (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Other Product Types (Product Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 9: Packaging (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 10: Packaging (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 11: Flame Retardants (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 12: Flame Retardants (End-Use) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Automotive (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 14: Automotive (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution
by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027
Table 15: Paints & Coatings (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 16: Paints & Coatings (End-Use) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 17: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 18: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Nanoclay Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Nanoclay Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: United States Nanoclay Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 21: United States Nanoclay Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 22: Nanoclay Market Share Breakdown in the United States
by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 23: Canadian Nanoclay Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 24: Nanoclay Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Product Type for 2020 and 2027
Table 25: Canadian Nanoclay Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Canadian Nanoclay Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 27: Japanese Market for Nanoclay: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 28: Japanese Nanoclay Market Share Analysis by Product
Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 29: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Nanoclay
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 30: Nanoclay Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2020
VS 2027
CHINA
Table 31: Chinese Nanoclay Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 32: Chinese Nanoclay Market by Product Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 33: Chinese Demand for Nanoclay in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 34: Chinese Nanoclay Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:
2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Nanoclay Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 35: European Nanoclay Market Demand Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 36: European Nanoclay Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: European Nanoclay Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 38: European Nanoclay Market Share Breakdown by Product
Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 39: European Nanoclay Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 40: European Nanoclay Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 41: Nanoclay Market in France by Product Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 42: French Nanoclay Market Share Analysis by Product
Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Nanoclay Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 44: French Nanoclay Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and 2027
GERMANY
Table 45: Nanoclay Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 46: German Nanoclay Market Share Breakdown by Product
Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 47: Nanoclay Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2020-2027
Table 48: Nanoclay Market Share Distribution in Germany by
End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 49: Italian Nanoclay Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Italian Nanoclay Market by Product Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 51: Italian Demand for Nanoclay in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 52: Italian Nanoclay Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:
2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 53: United Kingdom Market for Nanoclay: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 54: United Kingdom Nanoclay Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Nanoclay in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Nanoclay Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by
End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 57: Rest of Europe Nanoclay Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 58: Rest of Europe Nanoclay Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 59: Rest of Europe Nanoclay Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 60: Rest of Europe Nanoclay Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 61: Nanoclay Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Nanoclay Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 63: Nanoclay Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 64: Asia-Pacific Nanoclay Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 65: Rest of World Nanoclay Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 66: Nanoclay Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2020 and 2027
Table 67: Rest of World Nanoclay Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Rest of World Nanoclay Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
