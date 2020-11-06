6 November 2020

Announcement no. 45/2020

Alm. Brand – Changes to the Board of Directors of Alm. Brand A/S

As a consequence of the sale of Alm. Brand Bank A/S to Sydbank A/S as announced in company announcement no. 40/2020, employee-elected board member Susanne Larsen resigned from the Board of Directors of Alm. Brand A/S effective from 3 November 2020. Susanne Larsen was elected to the board as an employee representative of the group’s bank employees.

Employee representative Helle Låsby Frederiksen has also resigned from the company’s Board of Directors and was replaced by personal alternate Lotte Kathrine Sørensen effective from 9 October 2020.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to Mikael Bo Larsen, Senior Investor Relations Officer, phone number +45 51 43 80 02.

