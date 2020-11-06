 

 

 

Bid procedure 12 November 2020

BondsCovered  Bond Nordea Hypotek 5533     (SE0010442731) 2023-09-20
Covered  Bond SEB 575                          (SE0010546572) 2022-12-21
Covered  Bond Stadshypotek 1586          (SE0003174838) 2022-09-21
Covered  Bond Swedbank Hypotek 192   (SE0010133207) 2023-03-15
Covered  Bond Danske Hypotek 2212      (SE0010297085) 2022-12-21
Covered  Bond Lansfors. Hypotek 515     (SE0007278429) 2022-09-21
Covered  Bond SCBC 143                        (SE0008586655) 2022-06-15

 
Bid dateThursday 12 November 2020
Bid times0900-1000 hours (CET) on the Bid date
Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount)SEK 1 000 million ± SEK 500 million in issue 5533
SEK 1 000 million ± SEK 500 million in issue 575
SEK 1 000 million ± SEK 500 million in issue 1586
SEK 1 000 million ± SEK 500 million in issue 192
SEK  300 million ± SEK 150 million in issue 2212
SEK  600 million ± SEK 300 million in issue 515
SEK  600 million ± SEK 300 million in issue 143

 

Maximum volume SEK 5.5 billion in total

 

 
Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)

 		A maximum of SEK 1 000 million per bid in issue 5533
A maximum of SEK 1 000 million per bid in issue 575
A maximum of SEK 1 000 million per bid in issue 1586
A maximum of SEK 1 000 million per bid in issue 192
A maximum of SEK  300 million per bid in issue 2212
A maximum of SEK  600 million per bid in issue 515
A maximum of SEK  600 million per bid in issue 143

 

 
Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)

 		SEK 50 million per bid
Expected allocation timeNo later than 1015 hours (CET) on the Bid date
Delivery and payment dateMonday 16 November 2020
Delivery of BondsTo the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383
  
  

Stockholm, 6 November 2020