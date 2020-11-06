|NOMBRE DE DROITS DE VOTE ET ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL SOCIAL
|mai-20
|juin-20
|juil-20
|août-20
|sept-20
|oct-20
|Nombre d'actions composant le capital
|5773077
|5821077
|5824520
|5825890
|5827390
|5828528
|Nombre d'actions propres
|149194
|150648
|149124
|149142
|149865
|149144
|Nombre total de droits de vote théorique
|7104730
|7161932
|7141356
|7078705
|7064105
|7020714
|Nombre total de droits de vote exerçable
|6955536
|7011284
|6992232
|6929563
|6914240
|6871570
