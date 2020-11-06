NOMBRE DE DROITS DE VOTE ET ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL SOCIAL  
 mai-20juin-20juil-20août-20sept-20oct-20
Nombre d'actions composant le capital 577307758210775824520582589058273905828528
Nombre d'actions propres149194150648149124149142149865149144
Nombre total de droits de vote théorique710473071619327141356707870570641057020714
Nombre total de droits de vote exerçable695553670112846992232692956369142406871570

Pièce jointe