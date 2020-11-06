Join the top CIOs and technology executives from Toronto and across Canada as they explore fresh approaches for strengthening employee engagement in the extended remote work environment.

WESTPORT, Conn., Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy , the world's #1 digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, will draw upon the peer-driven content shaped by CIOs and technology executives at its 2020 HMG Live! Toronto CIO Executive Leadership Summit . HMG Strategy has produced more than 80 digital events since March, bringing together the world’s top technology leaders to examine the most pressing leadership, strategic, technological and cultural challenges facing technology executives today.



Critical issues that CIOs and technology leaders will be discussing at the event include fresh ideas for keeping employees engaged and motivated in the prolonged remote work environment, steps that technology leaders are taking to deliver empathetic and compassionate leadership, along with effective ways to drive innovation and enable business transformation.

“CIOs and technology executives are looking to stay connected with each other and discover innovative approaches to tackling the multiple challenges facing organizations today,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO at HMG Strategy. “HMG Strategy’s Digital Executive Leadership Summits bring together CIOs, CISOs and other technology leaders to share concepts and ideas that can move their businesses forward and shape a winning culture.”

Notable technology leaders speaking at the 2020 HMG Live! Toronto CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Karthik Balakrishnan , CTO, Wysdom.AI

, CTO, Wysdom.AI Joanne Boucher , Vice President, xiBOSS Corporation

, Vice President, xiBOSS Corporation David Bray , Inaugural Director, Global GeoTech Center & Commission, Atlantic Council

, Inaugural Director, Global GeoTech Center & Commission, Atlantic Council Hari Candadai , GVP, Global Thought Leadership and Research, Rimini Street

, GVP, Global Thought Leadership and Research, Rimini Street Beatriz Copelli , Group Functional CIO – Finance, HR, Legal & External Affairs, Global Shared Services, British American Tobacco

, Group Functional CIO – Finance, HR, Legal & External Affairs, Global Shared Services, British American Tobacco Ben Draper , CIO, Sym-Tech Dealer Services, an Amynta Group Company

, CIO, Sym-Tech Dealer Services, an Amynta Group Company Robert Falzon , Head of Engineering in the Office of the CTO, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

, Head of Engineering in the Office of the CTO, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Monti Knode , Director of Customer Success, Horizon3.ai

, Director of Customer Success, Horizon3.ai Naveen Kumar, Vice President, Consulting Services, Info-Tech Research Group

Vice President, Consulting Services, Info-Tech Research Group Drew McFeetors , Consultant, Egon Zehnder

, Consultant, Egon Zehnder Lisa Porlier , Managing Director, Technology Sector Leader, Russell Reynolds Associates

, Managing Director, Technology Sector Leader, Russell Reynolds Associates Ali Rayl, VP of Customer Experience, Slack

VP of Customer Experience, Slack Jonathan Rende , Senior Vice President of Product, PagerDuty

, Senior Vice President of Product, PagerDuty Phil Richards, CSO, Ivanti

CSO, Ivanti Trevor Schulze, SVP & CIO, RingCentral



Strategic Partners for the 2020 HMG Live! Toronto CIO Executive Leadership Summit on November 10 include Ivanti, PagerDuty, Rimini Street, RingCentral, SIM Toronto, Slack, and The CIO Association of Canada.

To learn more about the 2020 HMG Live! Toronto CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here .

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its inaugural 2020 HMG Live! Portland CIO Executive Leadership Summit on November 13. Notable technology leaders speaking at this event will include:

Tony Alferez, VP of Technology, Gear Up Sports, Inc.

VP of Technology, Gear Up Sports, Inc. Richard Appleyard, PhD, CIO, Oregon State Police; President, Portland SIM

CIO, Oregon State Police; President, Portland SIM Lutz Beck, CIO, Daimler Trucks North America

CIO, Daimler Trucks North America Ben Berry, Executive VP, Information Technology & CIO, Bonneville Power Administration

Executive VP, Information Technology & CIO, Bonneville Power Administration Megan Douglas, CIO, Ascena Retail Group, Inc.

CIO, Ascena Retail Group, Inc. Michel Feaster, Co-Founder, CEO, Usermind

Co-Founder, CEO, Usermind Michelle Garvey, CIO, J. Crew

CIO, J. Crew Nikhil Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO, ArmorCode Inc.

Co-Founder & CEO, ArmorCode Inc. Dutt Kalluri, SVP Office of CIO/SVP Global Technology, Broadridge

SVP Office of CIO/SVP Global Technology, Broadridge Sharath Keshava Narayana, Co-Founder, CRO, Observe.AI

Co-Founder, CRO, Observe.AI Jordan Masanga, CIO, Oregon Public Employees Retirement System

CIO, Oregon Public Employees Retirement System Trevor Schulze, SVP & CIO, RingCentral

SVP & CIO, RingCentral Muddu Sudhakar, Investor, Entrepreneur



Strategic Partners for the 2020 HMG Live! Portland CIO Executive Leadership Summit on November 13 include Aisera, ArmorCode Inc., RingCentral and SIM Portland.

To learn more about the 2020 HMG Live! Portland CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here .

HMG Strategy will be hosting its 2020 HMG Live! St. Louis CIO Executive Leadership Summit on November 17. Prominent technology executives speaking at this event include:

Paul Dabbar, Principal Advisor, U.S. Department of Energy

Principal Advisor, U.S. Department of Energy Peter Hogan, CTO, Post Holdings

CTO, Post Holdings Mark Jackson, Scientific Lead, Cambridge Quantum Computing

Scientific Lead, Cambridge Quantum Computing Tim Kessler, COO, MTM

COO, MTM Monti Knode, Director of Customer Success, Horizon3.ai

Director of Customer Success, Horizon3.ai Dana Lorberg, EVP, Technology Advisor, Operations and Technology, MasterCard

EVP, Technology Advisor, Operations and Technology, MasterCard George Maddaloni, CTO, Operations, MasterCard

CTO, Operations, MasterCard Jeff Miller, Chief Security Officer, Honeywell Quantum Solutions

Chief Security Officer, Honeywell Quantum Solutions Lisa Nichols, CEO, Technology Partners

CEO, Technology Partners Dr. Nalini Polavarapu, Head of Data Science, Customer Centricity, Bayer Crop Science

Head of Data Science, Customer Centricity, Bayer Crop Science Scott Richert , CIO, Mercy

, CIO, Mercy Michael Seals, SVP, Business Strategy and Chief Information Officer, Hussmann Corporation

SVP, Business Strategy and Chief Information Officer, Hussmann Corporation Aarti Sharma, Vice President, Tech Operations Service Delivery, MasterCard

Vice President, Tech Operations Service Delivery, MasterCard Rebecca Wynn, Global CISO, Chief Privacy Officer, [24]7.ai

Strategic Partners for the 2020 HMG Live! St. Louis CIO Executive Leadership Summit on November 17 include Appian, Darktrace, Aryaka, Forescout Technologies, Globant, NPower and Obsidian Security.

To learn more about the 2020 HMG Live! St. Louis CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here .

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2020 HMG Live! Silicon Valley CIO Executive Leadership Summit on November 19. World-class technology executives and industry experts speaking at this event include:

John Abel, SVP & CIO, Veritas Technologies LLC

SVP & CIO, Veritas Technologies LLC Snehal Antani, Co-Founder & CEO, Horizon3.ai

Co-Founder & CEO, Horizon3.ai Jason Beard, Sr. Director, Data Strategy & Governance, Informatica

Sr. Director, Data Strategy & Governance, Informatica Glenn Chisholm, Co-Founder, CEO, Obsidian Security

Co-Founder, CEO, Obsidian Security Julie Cullivan, Chief Technology & People Officer, Forescout Technologies, Inc.

Chief Technology & People Officer, Forescout Technologies, Inc. Wolfgang Goerlich, Advisory CISO, Duo Security

Advisory CISO, Duo Security Nikhil Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO, ArmorCode Inc.

Co-Founder & CEO, ArmorCode Inc. Lakshmi Hanspal, Global CISO, Box

Global CISO, Box Jonah Kowall, CTO, Logz.io

CTO, Logz.io Tony Leng, Managing Director, Digital Transformation and CIO Practice Lead, Diversified Search

Managing Director, Digital Transformation and CIO Practice Lead, Diversified Search Ralph Loura, SVP IT & CIO, Lumentum

SVP IT & CIO, Lumentum Deb Muro, CIO, RN, CHCIO, El Camino Health

CIO, RN, CHCIO, El Camino Health Mark Polansky, Senior Partner, Technology Officers Practice, Korn Ferry

Senior Partner, Technology Officers Practice, Korn Ferry David Politis, Founder and CEO, BetterCloud

Founder and CEO, BetterCloud Gary Sorrentino, Global Deputy CIO, Zoom

Global Deputy CIO, Zoom Scott Strickland, EVP & CIO, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts

EVP & CIO, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts J.R. Tietsort, CISO, Darktrace

CISO, Darktrace Kathryn Ullrich, Technology Partner, Head of U.S. Diversity Practice, Odgers Berndtson

Strategic Partners for the 2020 HMG Live! Silicon Valley CIO Executive Leadership Summit on November 19 include BetterCloud, Darktrace, Duo Security, Informatica, Ivanti, Logz.io, Nutanix, SIM San Francisco Bay Area chapter, Zoom, and Zylo.

To learn more about the 2020 HMG Live! Silicon Valley CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here .

HMG Strategy has also received exceptional interest in its webinars through the strength of the 400,000+ technology executives in its community and the quality of the content it delivers. HMG Strategy has scheduled multiple 30-to-60-minute webinars over the next few months with an arsenal of innovative technology companies such as Citrix, Darktrace, HCL Technologies, Ivanti, Moveworks, Okta, OutSystems, PagerDuty, RangeForce, RingCentral, UiPath, Zoom, Zscaler, and Zylo.

HMG Strategy will be hosting ‘The HMG Security Innovation Accelerator Panel’ on November 11 at 11 a.m. ET. This rapid-fire discussion will feature the co-founders and CEOs of the world’s most innovative cybersecurity companies such as Area 1 Security, ArmorCode, Inc., Blue Hexagon, Inc. and Obisidan Security as they share the challenges they solve for their clients, the gaps they’re addressing in their respective markets, the innovation they deliver to companies and how their solutions are differentiated in the market.

Featured speakers include Glenn Chisholm, Co-Founder and CEO, Obsidian Security; Nikhil Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO, ArmorCode, Inc.; Nayeem Islam, CEO, Blue Hexagon, Inc.; and Patrick Sweeney, President & CEO, Area 1 Security.

To learn more about this webinar and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting a webinar with Okta on November 11 at 1 p.m. ET, entitled ‘ Automation in the New Normal: Rapid On/Offboarding of Workers -Anywhere and On Any Device .’ This event, which will feature Gurinder Bhatti, Senior Solutions Engineer at Okta, and Tom Hoffman, Senior Research Director at HMG Strategy, will focus on the benefits of automating onboarding and offboarding, and how Okta Lifecycle Management can help streamline many of the manual processes that your organization likely has in place today.

To learn more about this webinar and to register for the event, click here .

Click here to view HMG Strategy’s complete calendar of upcoming and on-demand webinars.

Connecting Enterprise Technology Buyers with the Right Vendors

In the absence of large, national conferences or trade shows, CIOs and technology executives are seeking new ways to connect with their peers and find new business partners to help them drive innovation that can enable their companies to survive and grow.

Meanwhile, sales and marketing professionals at enterprise technology companies are looking for successful ways to engage with senior technology leaders and target accounts. HMG Strategy has harmonized these interests by creating the HMG Marketplace .

HMG Strategy’s high-powered Marketplace transforms the time-consuming request-for-information (RFI) process for CIOs and other technology buyers. Now, technology buyers can indicate the types of technologies and services they’re currently interested in and be matched with a prospective provider to make the connection.

“The HMG Marketplace essentially serves as a reference center to connect the right technology buyers with the right technology providers at the right time,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “By filling out a short needs assessment survey, CIO, CTOs and other technology executives are connected with executive leaders and subject matter experts from technology companies to have focused, relevant discussions.”

Charter members that are actively participating in the HMG Marketplace include Appian, Aryaka, Awake Security, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Ivanti, Obsidian Security, PagerDuty, Sonatype, Tanium and Tessian.

“It’s challenging for all of us that we can’t all be together at these events,” says Nicole Eagan, Chief Strategy & AI Officer at Darktrace . “But the next best thing is being able to connect through the Marketplace. We’re committed that you won’t be meeting with a salesperson – you’ll be meeting with myself and the Darktrace executive team. You’ve got CIOs and CISOs who will attend these meetings and we would love the opportunity to catch up and strategize together.”



How it Works

After attending an HMG Strategy Executive Leadership Summit, an attendee is redirected to the HMG Marketplace , where they are prompted to fill out a short needs analysis survey to indicate their current technology needs. From there, an HMG Strategy customer relationship specialist evaluates the survey information and schedules a meeting between the technology buyer and the most suitable technology partner in the Marketplace based on the buyer’s interests.

While in the Marketplace, the technology buyer is presented with a menu of options to choose from, including an option to view customer testimonials for that vendor and the business problem that was addressed. Sponsor partners receive highly qualified leads because of the strength of relationships inherent in the HMG network combined with the specific technology or service interest indicated by the buyer.

The HMG Marketplace offers multiple benefits to both technology buyers and vendors:

Precision matching of buyer needs with vendor capabilities





Accelerates the sales process for both buyers and sellers - Buyers and sellers quickly identify one another through the needs analysis process and associated reference materials





- Buyers and sellers quickly identify one another through the needs analysis process and associated reference materials Ensures Quality Discussions – CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and other technology buyers are qualified based on their true interest and by a set of characteristics (size, industry, types of technology/service interests, spend parameters, etc.). Buyers are paired with technology suppliers based on their domains and areas of expertise to avoid wasting time





– CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and other technology buyers are qualified based on their true interest and by a set of characteristics (size, industry, types of technology/service interests, spend parameters, etc.). Buyers are paired with technology suppliers based on their domains and areas of expertise to avoid wasting time Drives Higher Conversion and Close Rates for Providers –The HMG Marketplace accelerates high-quality deal flow in challenging times and enables technology providers to lower their customer acquisition costs

To learn more about the HMG Marketplace and explore the digital assets that are available there, click here .

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. Our regional and virtual CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven research from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent.

The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust for HMG Strategy's unique business model, click here.



HMG Strategy: Your #1 Trusted Digital Platform Connecting Technology Executives to Reimagine the Enterprise and Reshape the Business World.





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a00a0be4-6c7b-4b22-9f6e-5acab722eaa6