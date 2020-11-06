BERWYN, Pa., Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WatersTechnology today announced that Archer ® , the tech-enabled outsourcing services provider to the asset management industry, has been named Best Outsourcing Provider to the Buy Side in the 2020 WatersTechnology Buy-Side Technology Awards.



The award recognizes the firm that provides valuable, cost effective, and efficient outsourced services to the buy side. Award nominations from among the finest brands in fintech are judged by a panel of buy-side-focused technology consultants and WatersTechnology’s most experienced journalists. Archer was selected for its tech-enabled services, which empower asset managers to grow AUM by swiftly deploying new products and opening new distribution opportunities.

“This is a fantastic acknowledgement of Archer’s achievements,” said Bryan J Dori, Archer President and CEO. “We continue to meet and exceed our clients’ expectations for consistent, scalable services and forward-focused innovations. This year has presented many unexpected challenges and our service model and technology infrastructure has enabled our clients to quickly adapt and stay focused on their growth. I am proud of the team’s accomplishments and grateful to WatersTechnology for recognizing our success.”

Archer helps investment management firms to scale their business by simplifying operations so they can overcome obstacles to growth. Archer’s comprehensive, fully integrated operations and technology solution powered by robotic process automation and machine learning, unifies the investment process to improve speed-to-market and ROI for product expansion and acquisitions.

The annual Buy-Side Technology Awards, launched in 2007, highlight the technologies and services available to the global investment management industry to help those firms manage every aspect of their day-to-day operations, from portfolio management and execution to risk management, performance, accounting and client and regulatory reporting. With 35 individual categories across the front, middle and back offices on offer to the third-party vendor community, these awards traditionally attract more entries than any other awards program in the WatersTechnology stable .

Archer provides a complete middle-to-back office solution that allows investment managers to focus on growth. With technology-enabled operations and integrated managed data services, Archer helps managers broaden their product offerings and scale new business effortlessly. Archer connects with trade counterparties, custodians, administrators and authorized participants to provide exacting reconciliation, smooth client onboarding, and effective trading and trade settlement. The investment management team is provided with fully integrated performance measurement, billing and reporting with single-system access across the firm’s entire range of investments and investors, allowing complete transparency to the business, anywhere in the world.

