Company Announcement No. 18/2020
Copenhagen, 6 November 2020
Athena Investments A/S has today been informed as follows by SDP RAIF:
“In accordance with the rules of the Danish Securities Trading Act we hereby notify you that we have disposed of our shares in Athena Investments A/S so that we no longer hold any shares in the company.”
Athena Investments A/S has today been informed as follows by Fidim S.r.l.:
“In accordance with the rules of the Danish securities Trading Act, we hereby notify you that we have purchased some n° 31,042,832 shares in Athena Investments AS.”
Contact:
Peter Høstgaard-Jensen, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Tel: +45 40 10 88 71
Francesco Vittori, CEO, Tel.: +45 33 36 42 02
Attachment
Athena Investments A/S
København K, DENMARK
2018_Major_shareholder_announcement_06_11_20_UKFILE URL | Copy the link below
Athena Investments A/S LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: