NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries’ (NYSE: HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding and Newport News Shipbuilding divisions have achieved national gold level recognition from the American Heart Association for taking significant steps to build a culture of health in the workplace.



The recognition is based on the AHA’s 2020 Workplace Health Achievement Index, which is a web-based scorecard that looks at organizational best practices and aggregates employee health data to evaluate the overall quality and comprehensiveness of workplace health programs.

“The importance of cultivating and maintaining a healthy workforce in our industry cannot be overstated,” said Bill Ermatinger, HII’s executive vice president and chief human resources officer. “Our people are our greatest asset, and it is critical that we continuously invest in their health and wellness.”

A video accompanying this release is available at: http://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/file/hii-health-center-b-roll.

In addition to HII’s suite of health and wellness benefits and programs, the company has Family Health Centers in Gautier, Mississippi and in Newport News, Virginia. The health centers provide employees and their families convenient access to acute and preventive care, as well as an array of services that contribute to a healthy workforce, including:

Free diabetes education, wellness coaching and nutrition education.

In-house physical therapy.

Spanish-speaking medical staff members to help bilingual patients receive the best care possible.

Onsite dental and vision centers to create a one-stop-shop for general health care needs.

“We are proud of our employees and of this recognition,” Ermatinger said. “We will continue to provide our workforce the tools they need to stay healthy, lead fulfilling careers and experience an enhanced overall quality of life.”

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, and nuclear and environmental services. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 42,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

