BONDUELLE
A French SCA (Partnership Limited by Shares) with a capital of 56 942 095 Euros
Head Office: La Woestyne 59173 Renescure, France
Registered under number: 447 250 044 (Dunkerque Commercial and Companies Register)
MONTHLY INFORMATION REGARDING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS
AND SHARES FORMING THE COMPANY’S SHARE CAPITAL
ARTICLE 223-16 OF THE GENERAL REGULATION OF THE FINANCIAL MARKET AUTHORITY
|Date of latest
information
|Total number of
shares forming the capital
|Number of voting rights
|
31.10.2020
|
32 538 340
|
Theoretical Total
51 114 931
|
Actual Total *
50 536 108
|*Actual Total =
|total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares
|– shares without voting rights
