BONDUELLE

A French SCA (Partnership Limited by Shares) with a capital of 56 942 095 Euros

Head Office: La Woestyne 59173 Renescure, France

Registered under number: 447 250 044 (Dunkerque Commercial and Companies Register)

MONTHLY INFORMATION REGARDING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS

AND SHARES FORMING THE COMPANY’S SHARE CAPITAL

ARTICLE 223-16 OF THE GENERAL REGULATION OF THE FINANCIAL MARKET AUTHORITY

Date of latest

information Total number of

shares forming the capital Number of voting rights







31.10.2020







32 538 340



Theoretical Total



51 114 931



Actual Total *



50 536 108









*Actual Total = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares – shares without voting rights

















Attachment