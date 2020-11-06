BONDUELLE
Société en commandite par actions au capital de 56 942 095 euros
Siège social : "La Woestyne" 59173 - Renescure
RCS Dunkerque 447 250 044
INFORMATION MENSUELLE RELATIVE AU NOMBRE TOTAL DES DROITS DE VOTE
ET D'ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL SOCIAL
ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL DE L’AUTORITE DES MARCHES FINANCIERS
|Date d’arrêté
des informations
|Nombre total
d’actions composant le capital
|Nombre total
de droits de vote
|
31.10.2020
|
32 538 340
|
Total théorique
51 114 931
|
Total réel *
50 536 108
|*Total réel =
|nombre total de droits de vote attachés au nombre total d’actions
|– actions privées de droit de vote
