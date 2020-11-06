Press Release

November 06, 2020 - N° 24

Adrien Couret joins the SCOR Board of Directors





SCOR announces the decision of its Board of Directors, which met on November 5, 2020, to co-opt Adrien Couret, Chief Executive Officer of the Macif group, as a Director. This decision follows Jean-Marc Raby’s resignation from the SCOR Board to pursue other interests.

Adrien Couret’s mandate is effective as of today and for the remainder of Jean-Marc Raby’s term of office, i.e., until the end of the General Meeting to be called in 2023 to approve the financial statements for the 2022 fiscal year. This cooptation will be submitted to the next General Meeting for ratification.

Denis Kessler, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of SCOR, comments: “I am delighted that Adrien Couret, who is a talented example of a new generation of mutual insurance executives, has joined SCOR’s Board of Directors. On behalf of all the Directors, I would like to express our deepest thanks to Jean-Marc Raby, whose contribution to the work of the Board has been highly valuable.”



Biographies

Adrien Couret, 36, a French citizen, is a graduate of HEC Paris and holds a master’s in management from the University of Paris I – La Sorbonne. He is a member of the French Institute of Actuaries. After holding various posts within the Macif group, he was appointed Chief Executive Officer in May 2019.

Jean-Marc Raby, 62, a French citizen, holds a degree in economics as well as an MBA from HEC. He has spent his entire professional career at the Macif group. He became Regional Director of Macif Centre (a regional Macif entity) in 2000, and was subsequently appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Macif group, in charge of Economic Management, alongside the Chief Executive Officer, Roger Iseli. In 2012, he was appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Macif Group, a position he held until May 2019.

*

* *

Contact details

Media

+33 (0)1 58 44 76 62

media@scor.com

Investor Relations

Olivier Armengaud

+33 (0)1 58 44 86 12

oarmengaud@scor.com

www.scor.com

LinkedIn: SCOR | Twitter: @SCOR_SE

Forward-looking statements

SCOR does not communicate "profit forecasts" in the sense of Article 2 of (EC) Regulation n°809/2004 of the European Commission. Thus, any forward-looking statements contained in this communication should not be held as corresponding to such profit forecasts. Information in this communication may include "forward-looking statements", including but not limited to statements that are predictions of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives, based on certain assumptions and include any statement which does not directly relate to a historical fact or current fact. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as, without limitation, "anticipate", "assume", "believe", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "foresee", "intend", "may increase" and "may fluctuate" and similar expressions or by future or conditional verbs such as, without limitations, "will", "should", "would" and "could." Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements, because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, on the one hand, to differ from any results expressed or implied by the present communication, on the other hand.

Please refer to the 2019 Universal Registration Document filed on March 13, 2020, under number D.20-0127 with the French Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) posted on SCOR’s website www.scor.com (the “Document d’enregistrement universel”), for a description of certain important factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect the business of the SCOR Group. As a result of the extreme and unprecedented volatility and disruption of the current global financial crisis, SCOR is exposed to significant financial, capital market and other risks, including movements in interest rates, credit spreads, equity prices, and currency movements, changes in rating agency policies or practices, and the lowering or loss of financial strength or other ratings.

The Group’s financial information is prepared on the basis of IFRS and interpretations issued and approved by the European Union. This financial information does not constitute a set of financial statements for an interim period as defined by IAS 34 “Interim Financial Reporting”.

Attachment