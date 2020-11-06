New York, NY, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) If you’ve been looking into the Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, and Decentralized Finance (DeFI) movement for more than five minutes, you’ve probably run into the name Damon Nam. Damon is a 20 year IT professional, Microsoft alumnus, entrepreneur, and currently the Founder and CEO of Coin; an emerging financial services and technology company.

During his 17 year tenure at Microsoft, he assumed a number of different roles within the Microsoft Services organization. In his last role at Microsoft as a US Services Program Director, he was responsible for driving and managing Microsoft’s entire partner program for the US subsidiary; a program with approximately seventy-five partner organizations and a total book of business of over $90 million in revenue. With a great deal of business and information technology services experience under his belt, Damon, who has had years of interest in blockchain technology, decided it was time to put his particular talents to the task of tackling the problems in the traditional financial services industry. To that end, he founded Coin, a US-based FinTech startup.

Today’s financial solutions, centralized banking entities, and devaluing dollars from continuous money printing by governments across the world, have sparked a renewed interest in sovereign wealth management for consumers. This has resulted in a large demand for an open financial system driven by blockchain technology and alternative assets such as Bitcoin. While innovative, the complex nature of today’s solutions in the blockchain industry has created a dynamic that eliminates a large percentage of the population that seeks to join the revolution. Damon and his team at Coin want to completely democratize this industry and bring it to the masses by creating a paradigm shift that makes wealth management for digital assets seamless, simple, affordable, and accessible. Thereby, also reducing the wealth gaps that exist in our society and creating equal opportunity and a level playing field across the world. Damon’s goal is to develop solutions that reduce the complexities and pitfalls of the world’s traditional financial system and its inherent problems of high costs and risks that stem from corruption, human involvement, and custody of customer funds.



Coin XYZ, Inc. develops blockchain solutions to empower the world to execute secure financial transactions with freedom and simplicity. Coin is led by a team of Microsoft veterans including Byron Levels, and prominent advisors such as Christina Apatow, founder of FetchyFox, Jeremy Gardner, founder of Augur, Alex Mashinsky, founder of Celsius Network, as well as Pete Cashmore, founder of Mashable. For more information about Coin, please visit https://coindefi.org

Coin is staying the course and creating this new reality for all of us. They have architected a decentralized network that contains products and services that work cohesively together to solve these problems and empower consumers to manage their wealth. So what’s the platform that is going to disrupt the financial and blockchain industries might you ask?



The Coin Exchange, an all-in-one cross-chain P2P decentralized cryptocurrency wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence (AI) technology. Coin Exchange includes an integrated cryptocurrency wallet for users to store popular digital assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and more. For exchanging assets, Coin Exchange leverages atomic swaps which replace the need for any third party involvement. This ensures low fees and is the most secure method of transferring value, as transactions occur directly between users, on the blockchain. This also makes Coin Exchange non-susceptible to hacks as users are the only custodians that can access their funds and no personal data is collected or centrally stored.



The Coin Exchange also includes browser extension support for the Internet’s most popular web browsers such as Google Chrome and Safari. When installed, this feature extends its capability by using AI technology to execute transactions faster and provide insights to help users save time and money. Similar to Grammarly’s grammar recognition, Coin Exchange includes an assistant that can recognize blockchain-related keywords from any webpage. This allows Coin to provide education, insights, or help consumers execute financial transactions directly from any webpage with an input field. For example, users can send, receive and exchange transactions in a guided process or simply by typing text commands such as “Send $50 Bitcoin to @cryptojane” in any input field on the Internet. What is currently considered a complex task, can now be completed in a matter of seconds while browsing the web.



Unlike other solutions in the financial/blockchain industry today, the Coin Exchange brings a fresh innovative user experience to an industry filled with complexity and confusion. For example, instead of requiring users to navigate and login to their banking website or app, Coin’s AI works behind-the-scenes and seamlessly merges personal finance into the natural workflows of our daily activities on the Internet including browsing the web, creating documents, and updating social media.



“By leveraging emerging technology, we are placing the power back into the hands of the people, and empowering consumers to manage their wealth with an innovative digital assets experience that is simple, secure, and personalized,” says Damon Nam, founder and CEO at Coin.



The Coin Exchange creates a seamless, unified experience while browsing the Internet to help bridge the gap and bring cryptocurrencies to the masses. The shift to sovereign wealth management has already begun… Damon and his all-star team at Coin aspire to become the industry-leading financial organization that leads the charge to disrupt the norm.



﻿https://coindefi.org





