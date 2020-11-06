Fort Myers, Fla., Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physicians, clinicians and senior leaders of Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) recently attended the Florida Society of Clinical Oncology (FLASCO) Fall Session and are among those selected to serve as committee chairs and board members for the nationally recognized advocacy group. FLASCO and its 3,700 members work together to raise the overall standard of oncology practice.



Oncology physicians, non-physician healthcare professionals and support staff from across the state gathered virtually and in-person in Kissimmee on October 30 and 31 to address current and future challenges in cancer care. Educational presentations and case studies focused on prostate and breast cancer and innovations in biosimilars, immunotherapies and integrative oncology. FCS Director of Patient Financial Services Christy Banach served as a panelist for the session titled ‘Lessons Learned from COVID-19.’

The following FCS physicians were named as FLASCO 2021 Committee Chairs:

FLASCO’s 2021 Presidential Appointees include the following FCS Medical Oncologists: Dr. Jennifer Cultrera, Dr. Michael Diaz, Dr. William Harrer, Dr. Maen Hussein, Dr. Scott Tetreault and Chief Marketing & Sales Officer Shelly Glenn, Vice President of Pharmacy Ray Bailey, RPh, FCS Vice President of Revenue Cycle Management Debra Gregory, MBA and Director of Pharmacy Operations Melody Chang, RPh, MBA, BCOP.

FCS President & Managing Physician Dr. Lucio Gordan said, “We are pleased to participate at such a high level. The ongoing opportunities to share and learn from our colleagues advances the practice of community oncology and, in turn, provides numerous advantages for our patients.”

“FLASCO is one of the premier professional oncology organizations in our state,” said FCS Assistant Managing Physician and Director of Patient Advocacy and FLASCO Immediate Past President Dr. Michael Diaz. “By providing a forum for oncology professionals to interact, FLASCO helps to raise the bar for the standard of oncology care in Florida.”

“Through its active participation and support of our mission, FCS continues to demonstrate its commitment to ensuring that cancer patients can find healing and hope, with easy access to the best treatments available,” said FLASCO Executive Director Julie Newberry.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. Over the past 5 years, the majority of new cancer drugs approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists participation.* Trained in such prestigious medical schools and research institutes as Duke, Stanford, Harvard, Emory, MD Anderson, and Memorial Sloan Kettering, our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies, and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy. Our values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians, and staff.

*Prior to approval

