WORCESTER, Mass., Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mustang Bio, Inc. (“Mustang”) (NASDAQ: MBIO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on translating today’s medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors and rare genetic diseases, today announced financial results and recent corporate highlights for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.
“Mustang had an eventful third quarter on the regulatory front, as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) granted Rare Pediatric and Orphan Drug Designations to both of our gene therapy product candidates for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency (“XSCID”), MB-107, for newly diagnosed infants, and MB-207, for patients previously treated with hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (“HSCT”) and for whom re-treatment is indicated,” said Manuel Litchman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Mustang.
Dr. Litchman continued, “We are also pleased to report progress across our CAR T cell therapy programs during the third quarter and subsequent period. Most importantly, as recently reported, we have observed compelling efficacy without CAR T related toxicity in the first 4 non-Hodgkin lymphoma patients treated with MB-106, a CD20-targeted CAR T cell therapy, following a major revision in the cell manufacturing process at the Fred Hutch Cancer Research Center (“Fred Hutch”). We also dosed the first patient in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of MB-102, a CD123-targeted CAR T cell therapy, under our own Investigational New Drug (“IND”) application for relapsed or refractory blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, acute myeloid leukemia and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome. Finally, we are encouraged by the significant response to MB-105, a prostate stem cell antigen (“PSCA”)-targeted CAR T therapy, reported by City of Hope in a 73-year-old patient with PSCA-positive metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer. This patient, who had failed eight prior therapies, experienced a 94 percent reduction in prostate-specific antigen, with a near complete reduction of measurable soft tissue metastasis by computerized tomography and improvement in bone metastases by magnetic resonance imaging. We look forward to achieving additional milestones in the coming months, as we expect to disclose additional promising clinical data from our MB-106 program at the American Society of Hematology (“ASH”) Annual Meeting next month. In addition, next quarter we expect to enroll the first patient on our pivotal MB-107 lentiviral gene therapy trial for newly diagnosed infants with XSCID and to file an IND for our pivotal MB-207 lentiviral gene therapy trial for previously transplanted patients with XSCID.”
Recent Corporate Highlights:
Financial Results:
About Mustang Bio
Mustang Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on translating today’s medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors and rare genetic diseases. Mustang aims to acquire rights to these technologies by licensing or otherwise acquiring an ownership interest, to fund research and development, and to outlicense or bring the technologies to market. Mustang has partnered with top medical institutions to advance the development of CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as a lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID. Mustang is registered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Mustang was founded by Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO). For more information, visit www.mustangbio.com.
Forward‐Looking Statements
This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock value. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks relating to our growth strategy; our ability to obtain, perform under, and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; risks relating to the timing of starting and completing clinical trials; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical testing; our dependence on third-party suppliers; our ability to attract, integrate and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law, and we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Company Contacts:
Jaclyn Jaffe and William Begien
Mustang Bio, Inc.
(781) 652-4500
ir@mustangbio.com
Investor Relations Contact:
Daniel Ferry
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
(617) 430-7576
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com
Media Relations Contact:
Tony Plohoros
6 Degrees
(908) 591-2839
tplohoros@6degreespr.com
|MUSTANG BIO, INC.
|Condensed Balance Sheets
|($ in thousands, except for share and per share amounts)
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current Assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|75,251
|$
|61,413
|Other receivables - related party
|37
|19
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|344
|1,631
|Total current assets
|75,632
|63,063
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|7,250
|6,779
|Fixed assets - construction in process
|821
|1,157
|Restricted cash
|1,000
|1,000
|Other assets
|250
|250
|Operating lease right-of-use asset, net
|1,115
|1,196
|Total Assets
|$
|86,068
|$
|73,445
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current Liabilities:
|Short-term notes payable
|$
|—
|$
|1,250
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|7,054
|5,668
|Payables and accrued expenses - related party
|305
|596
|Operating lease liabilities - short-term
|271
|257
|Total current liabilities
|7,630
|7,771
|Notes payable
|—
|12,179
|Operating lease liabilities - long-term
|2,022
|1,843
|Total Liabilities
|9,652
|21,793
|Commitments and Contingencies
|Stockholders’ Equity
|Preferred stock ($0.0001 par value), 2,000,000 shares authorized, 250,000 shares of
Class A preferred stock issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and
December 31, 2019, respectively
|—
|—
|Common Stock ($0.0001 par value), 85,000,000 shares authorized
|Class A common shares, 845,385 shares issued and outstanding as of
September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
|—
|—
|Common shares, 60,164,539 and 39,403,519 shares issued and outstanding as of
September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
|5
|4
|Common stock issuable, 65,810 and 1,206,667 shares as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
|235
|4,923
|Additional paid-in capital
|241,042
|172,184
|Accumulated deficit
|(164,866
|)
|(125,459
|)
|Total Stockholders’ Equity
|76,416
|51,652
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|$
|86,068
|$
|73,445
|MUSTANG BIO, INC.
|Condensed Statements of Operations
|($ in thousands, except for share and per share amounts)
|(Unaudited)
|For the three months ended September 30,
|For the nine months ended September 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|$
|7,987
|$
|7,309
|$
|27,131
|$
|21,092
|Research and development – licenses
acquired
|287
|700
|1,837
|1,350
|General and administrative
|2,153
|1,987
|7,100
|7,520
|Total operating expenses
|10,427
|9,996
|36,068
|29,962
|Loss from operations
|(10,427
|)
|(9,996
|)
|(36,068
|)
|(29,962
|)
|Other income (expense)
|Interest income
|162
|406
|567
|945
|Interest expense
|(2,687
|)
|(578
|)
|(3,906
|)
|(1,163
|)
|Total other income (expense)
|(2,525
|)
|(172
|)
|(3,339
|)
|(218
|)
|Net Loss
|$
|(12,952
|)
|$
|(10,168
|)
|$
|(39,407
|)
|$
|(30,180
|)
|Net loss per common share outstanding,
basic and diluted
|$
|(0.23
|)
|$
|(0.25
|)
|$
|(0.82
|)
|$
|(0.87
|)
|Weighted average number of common
shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|57,253,715
|39,875,209
|48,116,158
|34,752,938
Mustang Bio, Inc.
New York, New York, UNITED STATES
MustangBioLogo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: