SAN DIEGO, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN), a vertically integrated medical technology company with the first and only FDA-approved swallowable, gas-filled intragastric balloon system for the treatment of obesity, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Financial results for the third quarter of 2020

Revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was $44,000, compared to $0.3 million for the third quarter of 2019, with the decrease primarily due to the suspension of operations in the second quarter of 2020. Net loss for the third quarter of 2020 was $1.6 million, compared to $3.7 million for the third quarter of 2019. Net loss per share for the third quarter of 2020 was $0.20, compared to $0.61 for the third quarter of 2019.

Cost of revenue was $41,000 for the third quarter of 2020, down from $0.4 million for the third quarter of 2019. Gross profit for the third quarter of 2020 was $3,000 compared to a gross deficit of $0.1 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Research and Development expense for the third quarter of 2020 totaled $0.3 million, down from $1.2 million for the third quarter of 2019. Selling, General and Administrative expense decreased to $1.3 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $2.5 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Operating loss for the third quarter of 2020 was $1.6 million, down from a loss of $3.7 million for the third quarter of 2019.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $5.5 million and $0.4 million of debt related to its Payroll Protection Program loan. The Company intends to continue exploring the potential for third-party reimbursement for the Obalon Balloon System, as well as exploring and evaluating financial alternatives to help meet its capital needs and strategic alternatives that might enhance stockholder value. There is no assurance that any financial or strategic alternative will be identified. If the Company is not able to raise additional capital to meet its needs or to identify a suitable strategic alternative, it will have to discontinue all operations and may be required to declare bankruptcy or dissolve.

About Obalon Therapeutics, Inc.
Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) is a San Diego-based company focused on developing and commercializing novel technologies for weight loss.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are not purely historical regarding Obalon’s or its management’s intentions, beliefs, expectations and strategies for the future, including those related to new products and their potential benefits. All forward-looking statements and reasons why results might differ included in this press release are made as of the date of this release, based on information currently available to Obalon, deal with future events, are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in those forward looking statements. The risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from Obalon’s current expectations are more fully described in Obalon’s annual report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2019, periodic reports on Form 10-Q for the periods ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020 and its other reports, each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Obalon assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement after the date of this report or to conform these forward-looking statements to actual results.

OBALON THERAPEUTICS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except shares and per share data)

 Three Months Ended September 30,
 Nine Months Ended September 30,
 2020
 2019
 2020
 2019
                
                
Revenue$44  $333  $1,527  $2,494 
Cost of revenue 41   412   1,005   2,323 
Gross profit (deficit) 3   (79)  522   171 
Operating expenses:               
Research and development 271   1,174   2,293   5,401 
Selling, general and administrative 1,291   2,489   7,546   13,025 
Asset impairment and other charges     —   1,310    — 
Total operating expenses 1,562   3,663   11,149   18,426 
Loss from operations (1,559)  (3,742)  (10,627)  (18,255)
Interest (expense) income, net (1)  37   29   (448)
Other expense, net    (1)  (411)  (60)
Net loss and comprehensive loss$(1,560) $(3,706) $(11,009) $(18,763)
Net loss per share, basic and diluted$(0.20) $(0.61) $(1.42) $(5.07)
Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 7,728,639   6,061,248   7,727,494   3,700,538 

OBALON THERAPEUTICS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except shares and par value data)

 September 30,
2020		 December 31,
2019
Assets (unaudited)     
Current assets:       
Cash and cash equivalents$5,514  $14,055 
Accounts receivable, net    285 
Inventory    1,936 
Other current assets 3,517   1,959 
Total current assets 9,031   18,235 
Property and equipment, net 982   1,081 
Lease right-of-use assets 646   1,077 
Other long-term assets 1,303    
Total assets$11,962  $20,393 
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity       
Current liabilities:       
Accounts payable$656  $648 
Accrued compensation 116   820 
Deferred revenue 61   424 
Other current liabilities 3,634   1,524 
Current portion of lease liabilities 583   561 
Total current liabilities 5,050   3,977 
Lease liabilities, long-term 553   567 
Long-term debt 430    
Other long-term liabilities 7    
Total long-term liabilities 990   567 
Total liabilities 6,040   4,544 
Commitments and contingencies       
Stockholders’ equity:       
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019; 7,770,698 and 7,724,100 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 8   8 
Additional paid-in capital 189,353   188,271 
Accumulated deficit (183,439)  (172,430)
Total stockholders’ equity 5,922   15,849 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$11,962  $20,393 

OBALON THERAPEUTICS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)
(in thousands)

 Nine Months Ended September 30,     
 2020  2019 
Operating activities:       
Net loss$(11,009) $(18,763)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:       
Depreciation 260   361 
Stock-based compensation 1,021   2,300 
Issuance of cash-settled options 7    
Issuance of warrants for the purchase of common stock 45    
Loss on disposal of fixed assets    128 
Amortization of right-of-use assets 378   301 
Accretion of investment discount, net    (2)
Amortization of debt discount    70 
Impairment of long-lived assets and other charges 1,257    
Impairment of inventory 53    
Change in operating assets and liabilities:       
Accounts receivable, net 285   632 
Inventory (524)  (117)
Other long-term assets (9)   
Other current assets (1,389)  1,604 
Accounts payable 8   (724)
Accrued compensation (688)  (3,097)
Deferred revenue (363)  (69)
Lease liabilities, net (293)  (248)
Other current and long term liabilities 2,107   (363)
Net cash used in operating activities (8,854)  (17,987)
Investing activities:       
Maturities of short-term investments    2,550 
Purchase of property and equipment (117)  (44)
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (117)  2,506 
Financing activities:       
Proceeds from long-term loan 430   10,000 
Payment on long-term loan    (20,000)
Proceeds from issuance of common and warrants, net of paid issuance costs    15,014 
Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs    8,659 
Proceeds from sale of common stock upon exercise of stock options    1 
Net cash provided by financing activities 430   13,674 
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (8,541)  (1,807)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 14,055   21,187 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period$5,514  $19,380 
Supplemental cash flow information:       
Interest paid$  $700 
Unpaid issuance costs$  $295 

 