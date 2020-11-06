Kansas City, MO, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. internship openings were 49 percent lower than the year prior, as of May 11, according to the career site Glassdoor, a much higher decline than for U.S. job openings, which fell 27 percent. Yet internships are crucial for building our workforce and connecting individuals with opportunities to succeed. In a time of unemployment, canceled internships, and economic uncertainty, the responsibility to innovate for the future of work is more important than ever.

The DeBruce Foundation has launched vShips - an initiative for employers and job seekers to learn together how to make virtual internships work. As part of this initiative, the foundation is hosting a three-part virtual roundtable series. The third and final roundtable, "vShips and the Future of Work," will explore the considerations, barriers, and opportunities of virtual internships as a talented group of panelists share insights from their virtual internship programs.

WHO :

Peggy Tobias, VP of Early Careers, UnitedHealthcare

Ted Green, Enterprise Global Business Group, Facebook

Eva Finan, Sr. Talent Management Consultant, Commerce Bank

Winnie Quach, Virtual Intern, Boeing

Moderator: Dr. Leigh Anne Taylor Knight, ED and COO, The DeBruce Foundation

WHAT :

A virtual roundtable of business leaders across the nation, exploring the considerations, barriers, and opportunities of virtual internships in the future of work.

WHEN :

1:00 p.m. CT, Tuesday, November 10, 2020

WHERE :

RSVP here

About The DeBruce Foundation

The DeBruce Foundation is a national foundation whose mission is to expand pathways to economic growth and opportunity. The Foundation is geared toward helping individuals unlock their potential and find career pathways. By developing solutions such as the Agile Work Profiler, we change how people pursue careers. By partnering strategically, we increase experiences and exposure to widen career opportunities. We develop young people by engaging them in decision-making through initiatives such as DeBruce Career Corps. Learn more at www.DeBruce.org.

